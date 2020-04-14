Simulated NFL 2020 Draft with Exchanges: Packers, Eagles, Raiders, Seahawks Advance to Meet Needs

Making fun of transactions in a simulated NFL draft is tricky business. Although it is a guarantee that several of the teams they choose in the first round will not stay where they are now, it will be more methodical to go up and down than to roll and deal.

%MINIFYHTML2ef37a64d6776bac919ab1629bda60d280% Advertisement - Four Minutes Motivational Video

40 exchanges were made in last year's draft, including six that affected selections in the 10-31 range overall. Another 14 teams in the second round changed hands. That came after 10 pre-draft exchanges. In the 2020 draft, across two rounds, 13 teams have already moved from their original clubs due to previous agreements.

MORE NFL PROJECT:

7-round drill | Great board of the top 100 players

Reproducing that recent story and using the updated draft selection value chart for this year, here is a special edition of our two-round simulated draft, working on 10 reasonable exchanges.

2020 NFL Simulated Draft: Round 1

1. Cincinnati Bengals (2-14)

Unless another team gets aggressive and makes Cincinnati an offer he can't refuse, Burrow will be the franchise's quarterback under offensive-minded coach Zac Taylor. At 6-3,221 pounds, Burrow combines his mental and physical strength in his pocket with a strong arm and precise delivery. During his Heisman Trophy and national championship career with the Tigers, his leadership and athletic skills flourished to an unprecedented college level.

2. Washington Redskins (3-13)

Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State

Assuming the Redskins don't receive a rejection offer to trade, they should take the opportunity to gain this fundamental talent for the team's defensive rebuilding under defensive-minded coach Ron Rivera. Young (6-5, 264 pounds) is a game-changing disruptor and had 16.5 sacks in just 12 games as a junior. He can produce at an even higher overall level than Nick Bosa, who moved to No. 2 from the Buckeyes to the 49ers and quickly dominated as SN Rookie of the Year.

3. Detroit Lions (3-12-1)

Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

The Lions transferred Darius Slay in an exchange with the Eagles and signed Desmond Trufant to replace him, but they need to head to the other spot on the outside corner. Okudah, an elite 6-1, 205-pound ballhawk, has the build to handle receivers of all sizes. He is fluid and fast enough with great coverage recovery skills to become a type of shutdown with his press strengths. There has been talk of the Lions losing, but Okudah is too ideal for what they need.

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/6e/e5/tua-tagovailoa-032320-ftr-getty_1qiawlxm9vs2m125epkfzo9l8x.jpg?t=175689017,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



TRADE – 4. Jacksonville Jaguars (of Giants)

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

Giants general manager Dave Gettleman has hinted that it's okay if he goes down as the team would settle for any of the top three offensive tackles. Tagovailoa is the staple to get someone to jump ahead of the Dolphins despite rumors that they are less and less interested in it. This creates an opportunity for the Jaguars, who in this drill give up No. 9 and No. 42 overall to move up five spots. They have Gardner Minshew for contingencies, but to make this move, they have to feel secure about Tagovailoa's current health and future durability.

5. Miami Dolphins (5-11)

Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

With Tagovailoa's disappearance, the Dolphins may be happy with Herbert as they have reportedly warmed him up late. Herbert (6-6, 236 pounds) is efficient and mentally tough with an underrated athleticism, which manifested itself in the final stretch of his last season with the Ducks. He needs a little help making decisions, but in the Senior Bowl, he showed how receptive he is to training.

6. Los Angeles Chargers (5-11)

Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

With Tagovailoa and Herbert missing and with increasing confidence in Tyrod Taylor, the Chargers can seek pass protection over the passer with a bookends for new right tackle Bryan Bulaga. Becton (6-7, 369 pounds) has received more attention for his strong and powerful body, as he has shown that he can also be smooth in his movements. He's willing to work hard to become as good at passing protection as he is at overwhelming blockers by establishing the advantage against the race.

7. Carolina Panthers (5-11)

Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

The Panthers should also consider Derrick Brown to tackle the defensive tackle, but following the loss of Luke Kuechly to retirement, it is difficult to pass another elite second-tier player. Simmons (6-3, 238 lbs) seemed to be all over the field at all times in college with great speed and range. Get to everywhere in a hurry, from rushing the passerby to moving sideways to get the ideal cover positions.

8. Arizona Cardinals (5-10-1)

Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

With Becton going to the Chargers, this is an easy choice for the Cardinals as they have already addressed their need for a No. 1 wide receiver by trading for DeAndre Hopkins. They can opt for Wills at right tackle after re-signing D.J. Humphries on the left side. The 6-4, 312-pound Wills is a strong and powerful run blocker who needs a little time to become an elite pass protector.

TRADE – 9. New York Giants (from Jaguars)

The Giants, now with an extra second-round pick, can still get their offensive tackle to put in front of Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley. Wirfs has athletics at 6-5,320 pounds to keep left tackle low for a long time. Combine your skills to block passes with power and physics in the running game. The Giants realize that Nate Solder, who has just turned 32, is on the decline, but Wirfs can immediately upgrade the right side at first.

Derrick Brown https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/de/38/derrick-brown-051519-getty-ftrjpg_r29yfrqk51a71lo9p5fai7m04.jpg?t=-1623033573,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



TRADE – 10. Las Vegas Raiders (from Browns)

Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

The Raiders make their first big move in this drill. General manager Mike Mayock could get aggressive if Brown, an overall top-five talent in this class, drops some places. Brown fills a great need among sophomores Clelin Ferrell and Maxx Crosby, and has shone throughout the draft process as the most shocking inside defensive prospect. At 6-5, 326 pounds, he is a fast disruptor who makes a lot of plays on the field. The Raiders yield No. 12 and No. 91 to the Browns to make this move.

11. New York Jets (7-9)

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

The Jets will think about offensive tackle and cornerback with the developments in front of them, but they can finally go in this direction to complete Sam Darnold's receiving body with Breshad Perriman and Jamison Crowder. Lamb may be DeAndre Hopkins' version of the Jets, an explosive field stretcher and a stable type of possession outside. At 6-1, 198 pounds, Lamb only needed 58 catches to record 1,208 yards and 14 touchdowns in 13 games last season.

TRADE – 12. Cleveland Browns (of the Raiders)

Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

The Browns are still able to fill their other rigging need after signing Jack Conklin and down a couple of spots. Thomas combines large size (6-5, 315 pounds) with good hands and footwork. Kevin Stafanski, Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt will also love what Thomas can do to open holes for the running game.

13. San Francisco 49ers (de Colts)

The 49ers have George Kittle and Deebo Samuel as their non-traditional primary targets, and they get one here to make up for the loss of Emmanuel Sanders in free agency. Jeudy (6-1, 193 pounds) also fits the profile as No. 1 receiver; It is a classic intermediate to deep field stretcher and a smooth ride finisher in the red zone.

Henry Ruggs III https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/5b/1e/henry-ruggs-091199-getty-ftrjpg_s9gdm84gug4817un9n9oj7mxj.jpg?t=852611605,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



TRADE – 14. Philadelphia Eagles (from Buccaneers)

Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

The Eagles love the Ruggs, and if they want to catch him, they may need to jump in front of the Broncos. For the cost of No. 21 and No. 53 overall, they fight this pick away from the Buccaneers. Ruggs (5-11, 188 lbs) is in-law as a field stretcher who can also use his route-running skills to win on shorter routes.

15. Denver Broncos (7-9)

Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

The Broncos can bounce back well after Lamb, Jeudy and Ruggs are drafted in front of them simply by tackling a game hole in Vic Fangio's 3-4 front. Kinlaw (6-5, 324 pounds) knows how to use his size and arms to complement his strength and power at the point of attack.

16. Atlanta Falcons (7-9)

K’Lavon Chaisson, OLB, LSU

The Falcons did sign Dante Fowler Jr. as a Vic Beasley Jr. upgrade, but they could use a more versatile game in Dan Quinn's defense. With Chaisson and Fowler, Atlanta would be a much better passing team. Chaisson (6-3, 254 pounds) has a great name for an elite active defender who chases QB and RB alike. He had 6.5 sacks and 60 tackles during the LSU championship race, and like several teammates, his draft stock skyrocketed throughout the season.

MORE: The Weirdest NFL Draft Moments

17. Dallas Cowboys (8-8)

C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

The Cowboys have good corner depth, but still need to tackle the position after losing Byron Jones in free agency. Henderson (6-1, 204 pounds) plays bigger than his size with great athleticism and technique in his favor. It just needs to be a little more physical to trust the receivers that rely on the body's position to open up.

18. Miami Dolphins (from Steelers)

Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

The Dolphins are on the corner with Xavien Howard and Byron Jones, but they have a big secondary void in free safety after cutting Reshad Jones. McKinney (6-0, 201 pounds) is a complete safety who can get physical support in the race and also go back and handle intermediate coverage. There's nothing he can't do, and he's willing to do whatever a defense asks of him, seamlessly switching from extra linebacker to short-area subpackage.

19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Bears)

The Raiders added Eli Apple in free agency, but they need someone who can be a top-tier outside starter against sophomore corner Trayvon Mullen. After addressing the linebacker in free agency, they can go to the corner here. Fulton (6-0, 197 pounds) has the size, speed, intelligence, and sound coverage skills to have a long and prosperous career, so he felt confident enough to retire from the Senior Bowl.

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (Rams)

Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

With the extra first-round pick they got from trading Jalen Ramsey, the Jaguars should think about replacing him and A.J. Bouye, who was also traded. Diggs offers good size (6-1, 205 pounds), strength and speed on the field. He quickly rose the board during his great senior season (3 interceptions in 12 games).

D & # 39; Andre Swift https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/51/a1/dandre-swift-113019-getty-ftr_1ffv9q225czpt1rcrlm0yr2tw8.jpg?t=-1109978986,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



TRADE – 21. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Eagles)

D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

This means that the Bucs would pass a Demar Dotson replacement at right tackle to get a dynamic feature that can propel Tom Brady in other ways. Swift (5-8, 212 lbs) is capable of traversing the tough yards inside and breaking free for great plays on the open field. He also shone as a Bulldogs catcher and can excel in the screen game.

22. Minnesota Vikings (from Bills)

Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

The Eagles chasing Ruggs gives the Vikings a chance to get an exciting replacement for Stefon Diggs. Jefferson (6-1, 202 lbs), with mass production catch passes by Joe Burrow, emerged in the LSU aerial game as a fast and efficient route runner with good hands. He has also underestimated speed.

TRADE – 23. Seattle Seahawks (from Patriots)

The Seahawks give up the 27th and 101st elections in this drill to catch a future falling star who can help them replace Jadeveon Clowney. Epenesa (6-5, 274 pounds) is a powerful, explosive, and full-bodied player. He can push the blockers out of the way to get to the QB, and he also stands firm against the run.

24. New Orleans Saints (13-3)

The saints lost A.J. Klein in free agency, turning the linebacker on the strong side into a position of need. They can stay in the state for Queen (6-0, 229 pounds), which has great reach when they work downhill against the run or move all over the field in coverage. It's relatively small, but it's the type of linebacker that can make a big impact in any lineup.

25. Minnesota Vikings (10-6)

A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

The Vikings must tackle the cornerback early in the draft after releasing Xavier Rhodes and not re-signing Trae Waynes. Terrell (6-1, 195 lbs) is a versatile cover man for his size who can work both outside and inside, in both men's and zone schemes. You need to learn how to win battles with better technique and manual work.

Kenneth Murray https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/c9/d5/kenneth-murray-022720-getty-ftrjpg_1j454x8ar6gge15dfowq8dkraa.jpg?t=-2019222464,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



TRADE – 26. Green Bay Packers (from Texans through dolphins)

Kenneth Murray, ILB, Oklahoma

The Packers enter the aggressive fun, as the table asks them to give up the No. 30 and No. 94 overall picks to advance. They do it to jump both Patriots and Ravens for Murray's services to fill a big gap in their first seven. Murray (6-2, 241 lbs) is an active and stale game maker who can be just as effective going backwards as going down against the run or hitting.

TRADE – 27. New England Patriots (of Seahawks)

Zach Baun, EDGE / OLB, Wisconsin

The Patriots should consider changing if Chaisson is off the board and unwilling to invest a first-round player in a quarterback other than Burrow, Tagovailoa, or Herbert. Buan gives them a versatile alternative to defending Bill Belichick, who lost Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins, and Elandon Roberts in free agency. Baun (6-2, 238 lbs) is an intelligent and motivated player who presents great technique against the race. He has also begun to attract more attention for his repertoire of fast passes and the athletics that feed him.

28. Baltimore Ravens (14-2)

Cesar Ruiz, G / C, Michigan

The Ravens shouldn't be thrown out entirely if they can't land their ideal defensive target at Murray. They also have great concern in advance offensively in the wake of Marshal Yanda's retirement. Ruiz (6-3, 307 pounds) has a rare combination of power and athleticism. You need a little work on pass protection, but you can immediately contribute as a top career blocker.

29. Tennessee Titans (9-7)

The Titans may also consider defensive tackle and offensive tackle here, but they need help behind Malcolm Butler and Adoree & # 39; Jackson with unsigned Logan Ryan. Gladney (5-10, 191 lbs) is a good replacement for Ryan because of his inside-out versatility. He is sour and aggressive when making plays with the ball, with the ability to be perfected in the receivers' routes.

Tee Higgins https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/5d/27/tee-higgins-081818-getty-ftrjpg_1efy204c37njt1173m1yrc86ip.jpg?t=1126840671,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



TRADE – 30. Miami Dolphins (of the Packers)

The Dolphins need to get another wide receiver, and Higgins would be a strong match for DeVante Parker and Preston Williams. The Clemson product is a dangerous and versatile game maker that can be a force in the red zone. At 6-4, 216 pounds, he had 59 catches for 1,167 yards and 13 touchdowns in 15 games last season.

TRADE – 31. Indianapolis Colts (49ers)

The Colts have already distributed No. 13 overall to the 49ers to get DeForest Buckner. In this drill, Chris Ballard and John Lynch reach another agreement, with the 49ers winning the No. 34 and No. 122 picks. Indianapolis needs to go to the wide receiver to help T.Y. Hilton and Zach Pascal in pushing Philip Rivers, and Reagor's great talent can make them aggressive. Reagor is a diminutive, productive pitcher who also provides some good running skills after catching with speed and endurance for his size (5-11, 206 pounds).

32. Kansas City Chiefs (14-2)

Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota

With Gladney missing, the Chiefs improve their secondary depth and plays differently. Winfield may be a useful hybrid in subpacks to support Tyrann Mathieu, who may be a cap victim in 2021, and John Thornhill, who comes from a torn ACL. Winfield (5-10, 203 pounds), the son of the former Vikings Pro Bowl cornerback, plays smart and tough. He excels at diagnosing plays, knowing when to be aggressive against the run and how to use his frame in short area coverage.

MORE: The worst regret in each team's NFL Draft

2020 NFL Simulated Draft: Round 2

33. Cincinnati Bengals

Brandon Aiyuk, WR, State of Arizona

The Bengals will be ready for Ruiz if he falls here, but they could also use another dynamic receiver to pair with A.J. Green and Tyler Boyd to power Burrow. Aiyuk (6-0, 205 pounds) conforms to the profile of a shocking slot receiver with speed to make big plays after capture and enough speed to get vertical in the middle as well.

– TRADE 34. San Francisco 49ers (from Redskins through Colts)

With the 49ers opting for a wide receiver with Jeudy early, they can use their new second round in this drill on someone who can help replace DeForest Buckner's production on their inner defensive line. Blacklock (6-3, 290 pounds) has climbed a draw when teams have realized he can turn his power into energy as he tries to disrupt plays on the field.

35. Detroit Lions

Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State

The Lions need more defensive line hitting, and their touch on the other Lions to better complement Trey Flowers in the end is a good choice. Gross-Matos (6-5, 266 lbs) is a well-built, explosive, and versatile defender made to be disruptive in a hybrid scheme like Matt Patricia's.

36. New York Giants

The Giants should consider upgrading safely with Jabrill Peppers and Julian Love as their current headlines. Having the Jaguars' second extra round in this drill gives them the flexibility to do so. Delpit (6-2, 213 pounds) flies around the field, halts the run as an additional linebacker and makes great plays with the ball in the field coverage.

37. Los Angeles Chargers

Jordan Love, QB, State of Utah

After passing QB in the first round, the Chargers get their high-potential prospect for Anthony Lynn and Shane Steichen. Love (6-4, 224 pounds) combines his size with physical abilities, including a great arm, and his athleticism bodes well if his precision, decision-making, and footwork can be cleaner with a good NFL training.

38. Carolina Panthers

The Panthers tackled defensive tackle early with Brown and are now going to work on another big defensive need after losing James Bradberry in free agency. Johnson (6-0, 193 pounds) has an upward strike as an aggressive, physical man with the speed to keep up with receivers on the perimeter.

39. Miami Dolphins

After getting Herbert and Higgins for their passing game, the Dolphins also need to work on their offensive line. Jones has excellent athleticism for his size (6-5, 319 pounds) and can withstand toughness and relentless blocking. It's a bit crude though, as both his manual work and footwork could use refinement to maximize his natural abilities.

Laviska Shenault Jr. https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/d1/bb/laviska-shenault-jr-062619-getty-ftr_rap7e1n5r36i1e6njnrjeuot4.jpg?t=-1804087509,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



TRADE – 40. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Cardinals through Texans)

Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

The Buccaneers, after missing the offensive tackle and getting Swift to the backfield, do what the Eagles did and chase down a specific great player who can complement Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Shenault (6-1, 227 lbs) is a safe field stretcher that has a nice touch of great play after capture.

41. Cleveland Browns

Marlon Davidson, DT, Auburn

The Browns need more explosiveness in their defensive line to complement Myles Garrett. Davidson (6-3, 303 pounds) can be a terror that rushes the passerby both from the inside line and from the edge. It has a good combination of strength, power and speed to accompany sudden finishing movements.

TRADE – 42. New York Giants (from Jaguars)

Tyler Biadasz, G, Wisconsin

This would be the result of the Giants moving down and accumulating. It would also allow them to board their inner offensive line, after landing Wirfts and Delpit. At 6-4, 314 pounds, Biadasz's strength is turning his build into sheer power for the downhill game.

43. Chicago Bears (Rams)

Terrell Lewis, EDGE, Alabama

The Bears go for the best player available to increase their speed behind Khalil Mack and newly signed Robert Quinn. Lewis (6-5, 262 pounds) has the potential to reach the quarterback consistently with natural speed and explosiveness.

44. Indianapolis Colts

Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame

The Colts need to find an athletic and mismatched tight end to complement what Jack Doyle does online. Kmet (6-6, 262 pounds) is still developing as a career blocker, but his size, speed, speed, and hands make him a top receiver for the position.

Raekwon Davis https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/ff/6b/raekwon-davis-110719-getty-ftrjpg_1gj03rmi3wjmq14wdodzfac10t.jpg?t=1194666950,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



TRADE – 45. Houston Texans (from Buccaneers)

Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama

The Texans got this pick and No. 117 from the Bucs in this drill so Tampa could get Shenault. Houston needs to fill the gap for free agent exit D.J. Reader and Davis (6-6, 311 lbs) is a massive and versatile player made for his 3-4 scheme. He can line up at either end or attack to eat space against the run.

46. ​​Denver Broncos

Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC

The Broncos must complement No. 1 Courtland Sutton and trusted slot machine Daesean Hamilton for Drew Lock after missing wide receivers in the first round. Pittman (6-4, 223 pounds) is an interesting prospect for his size because he is more of a tough coach and road racer than a great body working to stretch the field.

J.K. Dobbins https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/a1/ec/jk-dobbins-052119-getty-ftr_1cf0u5oofcahe1lru431y18ugq.jpg?t=-597988662,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



TRADE – 47. Los Angeles Rams (de Falcons)

J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

The Rams send No. 52 and No. 126 to the Falcons, the team that now employs Todd Gurley, to hook Gurley's replacement before the Steelers. Dobbins (5-9, 209 pounds) have great speed, agility, and ability to read blockers. It is an expert receiver with explosive explosion once it sees a hole, hits it and enters the open field.

48. New York Jets

The Jets should head to cornerback after parting ways with Trumaine Johnson and not having much behind Arthur Maulet and slot machine Brian Poole. Igbinoghene (5-10, 198 pounds) stands out as a man of physical coverage for his size. It closes well on receivers at the end of its routes, which translates to a good final bang against the run, too.

49. Pittsburgh Steelers

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

The Steelers are in the market for an improvement on the field due to James Conner's durability issues and pending unrestricted free agency in 2021. Taylor (5-10, 226 pounds) has great vision and exploded as a running back. He also doesn't get enough credit for what he can do as a receiver, which was exhibited the most during his last college season.

50. Chicago Bears

Jordan Elliott, DT Missouri

The Bears return to defense for better support for Akiem Hicks and Eddie Goldman on Chuck Pagano's three-man front. Elliott (6-4, 302 pounds) plays power against the run, but has also shown some natural running skills with inside passes.

51. Dallas Cowboys

Curtis Weaver, EDGE, Boise State

After tackling the cornerback with Henderson early and finding great success touching a blue-grass monster in DeMarcus Lawrence, the Cowboys get him a productive supplemental pass runner from the same show after losing Quinn to free agency. Weaver (6-2, 265 pounds) is a high-energy pass racer with some untapped edge.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/f2/e0/clyde-edwards-helaire-081818-getty-ftrjpg_1cwznm4xwtukc16lx7q395tpqw.jpg?t=1123349015,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



TRADE – 52. Atlanta Falcons (Rams)

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU

The Falcons need to get some fresh legs to complement Gurley in passing situations to give them what they once had with Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman. They can still do so after displaying five selections in this drill. Edwards-Helaire (5-7, 207 lbs) is a dynamic and versatile catcher off the field and in the groove, making him an important asset for an NFL passing game. He is also extremely fast when he gets the ball out into the open.

TRADE – 53. Minnesota Vikings (from Eagles)

Julian Okwara, EDGE, Notre Dame

The Vikings must replace Everson Griffen with an infusion of young talent alongside Danielle Hunter. In this drill, they are willing to send number 58 and number 132 to the Eagles to get an ideal match. Okwara (6-4, 252 pounds) is a flexible and explosive passer with a big bang for the quarterback.

54. Buffalo Bills

Alton Robinson, EDGE, Syracuse

The Bills need a little more depth to help them get to the quarterback with Shaq Lawson missing. They can seek help along the way. Robinson (6-3, 264 pounds) has natural passing running skills and copes a lot with strength and top-level athletics. Getting it started situationally will help you refine your movements for increased production.

55. Baltimore Ravens (from Patriots via Falcons)

Malik Harrison, LB, Ohio State

The Ravens did not address the linebacker in the first wave of free agency, and they need more speed in the second tier to better manage the run and cover short to intermediate routes. Harrison's best qualities at 6-3, 247 pounds reside in how he flies field against the race and finishes as well as a physical tackler. He can grow and develop as a more viable hedge man quickly.

56. Miami Dolphins (from Saints)

Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State

After addressing quarterback, safety and wide receiver, the Dolphins can turn their attention to a possible long-term left tackle. Cleveland (6-6, 311 pounds) has raw abilities that can be developed quickly, with its speed and agility that give it a great advantage. He is fluent with his hands and legs in step protection.

57. Los Angeles Rams (of the Texans)

The Rams need to tackle a wide receiver with limited draft picks to help replace Brandin Cooks' production. Mims (6-3, 207lbs) is a great physical target who also knows how to use his frame to his advantage. It is best suited to be a vertical and red zone threat outside, so it fits perfectly with Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp.

TRADE – 58. Philadelphia Eagles (of the Vikings)

The Eagles look better on the corner with Slay, but they need depth with some free agent issues coming soon. Hall, on the way to fully recovering from his ankle injury, is a good-sized promising corner (6-2, 202 pounds) made to be solid on the perimeter for several seasons. In the short term, with its short area speed, it can help with internal coverage.

KJ Hamler https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/17/14/kj-hamler-062619-getty-ftr_5qybbc776vlt1rbk3lzpzp766.jpg?t=-1804114525,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



TRADE – 59. Tennessee Titans (from Seahawks)

K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn State

The Titans are the latest team in this drill looking for a specific wide receiver to meet their needs. They hand over number 61 and number 174 to the Seahawks to get Hamler. Although they have Adam Humphries and Corey Davis behind A.J. Brown, they need another true game creator for Ryan Tannehill. Hamler (5-9, 178 lbs.) Is a smooth, smart road racer with reliable hands and endurance in tight spaces.

60. Baltimore Ravens

Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir-Rhyne

Los Ravens necesitan preparar a su próximo gran creador de juegos junto a Earl Thomas. Dugger, con su tamaño (6-1, 217 libras), velocidad, fuerza y ​​explosividad que habrían dominado en FBS, puede ser el paquete completo, capaz de comenzar en cualquier punto de seguridad porque lo pone difícil contra la carrera y tiene el manos e instintos para florecer como jugador de cobertura.

Jalen hurts https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/e8/26/jalen-hurts-022720-getty-ftrjpg_19umt9o916f2v1or3id17ofqnb.jpg?t=-1988854984,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



COMERCIO – 61. Raiders de Las Vegas (de titanes a través de Seahawks)

Vamos a dejar caer un éxito de taquilla aquí. Los Raiders aman a Hurts y tienen múltiples medios de tercera ronda con los que aterrizar como su franquicia preferida, QB, sobre el futuro cercano sobre Derek Carr. Su salto frente a los Packers asegura que puedan atraparlo, a costa de las selecciones No. 80 y 81. Hurts (6-1, 222) está llamando a Jon Gruden con su maquillaje ganador y pedigrí. La dureza y los intangibles de liderazgo de Hurts están fuera de las listas, y mientras terminaba su carrera en la ofensiva de Lincoln Riley, mejoró como corredor y como pasador en el campo.

62. Green Bay Packers

Los Packers perdieron a Bulaga en la agencia libre, y Rick Wagner es un reemplazo inestable. David Bakhtiari será un agente libre de 29 años en 2021. Jackson es un atleta impresionante para su tamaño (6-5, 322 libras), pero necesita un poco de refinamiento en su técnica para que coincida con sus pies rápidos.

63. Jefes de Kansas City (de 49ers)

Damien Williams se convierte en agente libre en 2021, y los Chiefs necesitan un respaldo más confiable para complementarlo. Moss (5-9, 223 libras) se perfila como un retroceso de potencia compacto de la NFL adecuado para obtener las yardas difíciles entre los tacleados y más yardas después del contacto inicial. Está subestimado con su rapidez cuando está en el campo abierto y sus habilidades de recepción.

64. Seattle Seahawks (de Chiefs)

Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma

Si los Seahawks obtienen un defensor de ventaja versátil como Baun en la primera ronda, el interior de su frente tendrá prioridad en la segunda ronda. Gallimore (6-2, 304 libras) tiene un golpe implacable y poderoso para su tamaño.