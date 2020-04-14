Shudder's "Creepshow" to air on AMC's linear network ahead of S2 release – Deadline

UPDATED: AMC set a premiere date in May for the first season of six episodes of A fright program, the popular anthology series currently available on Shudder. Two episodes will air consecutively on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET / 8c on May 4-18.



PREVIOUS, February 26: Original shudder A fright program He is slated to have a linear debut on AMC before the digital release of his second season.

Movement is the latest example from AMC Networks that moves its content "seamlessly" between its portfolio of linear channels and digital services. Last year, he aired a supernatural horror drama. NOS4A2 at AMC before putting him on Shudder for a second run. A fright program It will air on AMC later this year.

"There is an absolute crossover between brand and content on some of our linear channels and OTT services," Chief Operating Officer Ed Carroll said in his call to investors after his finances. "We think that (A fright program) will be successful on AMC but will also generate audiences for the second season launch on Shudder. "

The horror anthology series, which is executive produced by The walking Dead Greg Nicotero is based on the 1982 movie written by horror icon Stephen King and directed by George A. Romero, the original zombie author.

A fright program is Shudder's first series of one-hour scripts. The first season stars David Arquette (Shout), Adrienne Barbeau (The fog), Tobin Bell (Mountain range), Big Boi (Scream: the television series), Jeffrey Combs (Reanimator), Kid Cudi (Drunk parents), Bruce Davison (X Men), Giancarlo Esposito (Better call Saul)Dana GouldStan against evil)Tricia HelferBattlestar Galactica) And DJ Qualls (Supernatural)

The episodes included adaptations of stories from characters like Stephen King, Joe Hill, Joe R. Lansdale, and Josh Malerman.