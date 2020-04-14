Shraddha Kapoor Reacts To Stree Inspired Publication Of Mumbai Police



Our Bollywood celebrities have been doing their part for society in the midst of the pandemic by making contributions, posting videos to motivate people, and spreading awareness through them on their social media.



Now the Mumbai police have taken inspiration from Shraddha Kapoor Street and posted a humorous message to raise awareness of the coronavirus. In the movie, villagers chased by a ghost known as Stree, believe if they write: "Oh Stree, kal aana (Stree, come tomorrow)!" on the walls, chase away the evil spirit. The Mumbai police recreated their own version of this and wrote: "O crown, kabhi maat aana (Crown, never come)!"

Shraddha shared the poster on his Instagram and wrote: "Bilkul sahi. The only mantra we need to keep all STREEt's safe is not to venture into STREEts." From Stree, Chhichhore to Baaghi 3, Shraddha Kapoor is on a streak.

