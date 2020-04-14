Sheffield United's Chris Wilder talks about running, player fitness, John Fleck, Dean Henderson and more | Football news

















7:07



Speaking on The Football Show, Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder talks about life under lockdown, the quest for the European football club and his admiration for rivals Wolves.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder joined The Football Show for an extensive conversation, including blocking life, management style, Dean Henderson, and more.

Wilder, who has planned the impressive rise of the League One Blades to European football contenders in the Premier League, spoke to David Jones, Jamie Carragher and Graeme Souness on a variety of topics.

Read on to see what Wilder had to say about his team's stellar season thus far, his focus on recruiting and statistics, and his hopes for the future, including answering a question about whether he would ever imagine himself in the seat. hot from england. .

Blocking the player's life and fitness

It is strange that I do not participate in football, I have not had it since I was 16 years old, since I was an apprentice in Southampton, but right now our thoughts are with others.

Some players have asked me if they can go home and see their families, that has been a little difficult. In the past few years, we've had a squad based in Britain, so this season, this season has been a little bit different in terms of our recruiting that took us to the overseas market, but they have been good as gold, working away. I am immersing myself in the coaches, the coaches are immersing themselves in groups of players and they have been fabulous. I think they understand the situation, but they are ready to go when asked and told to do so.

Will it feel like a new season when football finally returns? We just have to deal with it, either behind closed doors or hopefully in the near future with crowds, we just have to deal with it. It is an unprecedented setting and we will deal with whatever is in front of us.

& # 39; Not just making up numbers & # 39; in the Premier League

1:25 Speaking before soccer stopped, Oliver Norwood admits that the Sheffield United team dreamed of qualifying for the Champions League. Speaking before soccer stopped, Oliver Norwood admits that the Sheffield United team dreamed of qualifying for the Champions League.

We've been playing three in the back of League One, we didn't want to give him a wrecking ball. We were told it would be a big and terrifying division to go up to the Championship. We respect that and being in it for two years, it's an amazing division with some great and historic teams. We keep adjusting and trying to improve as we go along.

That is the challenge; We cannot close the financial gap, so we must do it from a physical, attitude, technical and tactical point of view. The players have been brilliant in terms of improving their game and attacking the next division, but we have to look for small victories. We wanted to put an extra man in the center of the field because the counterattack in the Premier League is huge. That helped us get a little bit of stability and get really positive results, but our philosophy is that we're going to take the game to you, try to push you back and be competitive; we are not only here to invent the numbers. You are trying to find those weaknesses in the teams, but most of our week is based on us.

We just try to be effective. When we played Liverpool instead, they were an incredibly effective team. Go long, go around, go … there are different ways to win a soccer game. We have tried to win games and, although our goals for the column are not brilliant, on the defensive we have a structure and it is difficult to overcome.

We would like to have a little more possession in the games, which gives you a greater opportunity to dictate the game, but more importantly, we are effective or try to be as much as possible against the quality of the opposition.

Team ethics: and learning from Liverpool and Wolves

Chris Wilder believes Nuno's wolves are a great example for him

I still have the same pillars I turn to: honesty in performances, when they enter training camp, their ability to work within a group. Of course you have some people who want to stand out, but it's a group effort.

Talent, organization and unity take you far … from my point of view, these things have accompanied me throughout the trip.

I look at Liverpool, the relationship that Jurgen Klopp has with his players and his followers; that union makes them enormously successful and has done so in the past.

I am a huge admirer of Wolves and Nuno too. They have been adjusted from a physical point of view in terms of recovery, they generally play against the same team and you have seen how well they have done, whatever the competition. They are at the forefront of how much they have invested, but they are a brilliant example and their second season in the Premier League has been as good, if not better, than the first.

& # 39; Feel & # 39; as well as statistics

Statistics show and consolidate certain things you are looking for. I'm not worried about possession, for example, watch Leicester win the title. We always try to achieve physical goals and, in terms of key statistics, where we try to reach the ball, the quality of the crosses and the positions we put ourselves in are key, but it is always a balance between that and your eye, the eyes of your trainers and the general feeling of what you like to see.

John Fleck's "exceptional season,quot;

John Fleck has thrived in the Premier League

Our recruitment has always had to be different, even in the Championship. We weren't a big financial hit, so we had to be smart.

Fleck was playing at Coventry, but we had seen enough about him to know that there was talent there and we tried to revive his career, but it is the player who has to want to do it. He is someone who has really elevated his game across divisions. You are having an exceptional season. His position has changed a bit: he played in a (midfield) two last year and is now a three, so he's licensed to go a little further and be late in the area. He started his career as a central striker, making him a natural talent he has.

Player criticism? That's the way it is!

Dean Henderson received criticism from his manager after an expensive trick against Liverpool, but Chris Wilder believes he is the real deal.

They know it's black and white from my point of view. They know where they are standing and I don't hear many complaints. If there are, they know which door to knock on.

Dean Henderson wants to be an international goalkeeper, win about 50 caps, play for Manchester United. You will have to endure disappointment. This is how it is. But then I spoke to Dean. The players know that I am their biggest defender and sponsor.

… but Henderson will be England's No. 1

Yes, 100 percent. He is pushing now and he is a little boy. He is a charismatic young man, but the most important thing is that he has the mental strength and brilliant attitude and ability. I am sure you will win that shirt that you are desperate to get.

Vital sensible investment

1:41 Sheffield United club signing in January, Sander Berge, says he feels he made the "right decision,quot; to join the club Sheffield United club signing in January, Sander Berge, says he feels he made the "right decision,quot; to join the club

I am a great believer in the financial aspect of the football club: it is very important to keep your finger on the pulse. We come from the Championship, and I think I have enough knowledge to talk about it, which is a place that is a mess in terms of overspending and teams chasing glory, falling short and paying for it. We are all custodians of the football club.

We are in a completely different league than established Premier League clubs and this is me football club I have a great responsibility to make sure we do it the right way. We invest in the summer and Christmas with the money we earn from our Premier League status, but it is important that we look closely at investing at a reasonable level that does not affect the long-term future of this football club.

Head of England? It is about establishing Sheffield United

I have everything to keep Sheffield United in the Premier League. I know what the game is about. It is our first season, it has been brilliant and I am enormously proud, but the hardest part is staying there. We would love to end the season on the front foot.

My personal ambition and the ambition of the football club is to establish ourselves in the Premier League so that the games against Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal and Manchester United are carried out year after year. That should always be my focus.

