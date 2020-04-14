She kept a diary of China's coronavirus epidemic. Now he faces a political storm.

When Wuhan was engulfed by the coronavirus, Chinese author Fang Fang worked late into the night, writing a daily chronicle of life and death in his hometown that led to a global pandemic.

His online newspaper, though sometimes censored, became a vital read for tens of millions of Chinese readers: a simple and spontaneous insight into the fears, frustrations, and hopes of Wuhan residents during their 11 weeks under lockdown in their homes. .

Recently, his account has sparked bitter condemnation from enthusiastic Chinese nationalists who have called for plans to publish an English translation in an effort to smear the government and undermine Wuhan's heroic image.

Fang Fang, who uses her pseudonym in place of her birth name, Wang Fang, said she did not want to be chosen as a cheerleader for the government or as a reflexively bitter critic. She called herself a witness, highlighting the bravery of doctors, street cleaners, and neighbors helping neighbors, and promised to hold officials accountable for allowing the virus to spread.