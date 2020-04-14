She kept a diary of China's coronavirus epidemic. Now he faces a political storm.

When Wuhan was engulfed by the coronavirus, Chinese author Fang Fang worked late into the night, writing a daily chronicle of life and death in his hometown that led to a global pandemic.
His online newspaper, though sometimes censored, became a vital read for tens of millions of Chinese readers: a simple and spontaneous insight into the fears, frustrations, and hopes of Wuhan residents during their 11 weeks under lockdown in their homes. .
Recently, his account has sparked bitter condemnation from enthusiastic Chinese nationalists who have called for plans to publish an English translation in an effort to smear the government and undermine Wuhan's heroic image.
Fang Fang, who uses her pseudonym in place of her birth name, Wang Fang, said she did not want to be chosen as a cheerleader for the government or as a reflexively bitter critic. She called herself a witness, highlighting the bravery of doctors, street cleaners, and neighbors helping neighbors, and promised to hold officials accountable for allowing the virus to spread.
"If the perpetrators have any responsibility for the disaster, the greatest of them is to give testimony," he said in an interview. "It has always mattered to me how the weak survive large seizures. The individuals left out have always been my primary concern."
Below are some translated excerpts from his diary, which started on January 25, two days after the confinement began in Wuhan. Some passages have been condensed for space.
January 26: "Diary of a closed city,quot;
698 infections 63 deaths in Wuhan
Born in Nanjing in 1955, Fang Fang moved to the city when she was 2 years old and has lived there for most of her life. Almost immediately, his newspaper drew the interest of people from all over China eager to receive news from Wuhan, where residents and experts believed that the number of cases was much higher than official statistics said.
Thank you all for your concern and sympathy. The Wuhan people are still at a critical moment. They have overcome their initial terror, helplessness, anxiety and stress, and are much calmer and more stable. But still they need to be comforted and encouraged by everyone. As things stand, most of the people in Wuhan are no longer paralyzed with shock. My initial idea had been to start since December 31, recounting my journey from feeling alarmed to breathing easier. But that would have taken too long to write, so I'll just leave my latest impressions in real time, slowly compiling a "closed city journal."
There was more bad news. My daughter told me yesterday that a friend's father, who already had liver cancer, had a suspected case of infection and was taken to the hospital. But there was no one available to save him and he died in three hours. That happened two or three days ago. On the phone, it sounded very broken.
January 31: "On almost all deserted and rain-swept streets, a cleaning worker was still meticulously dragged."
3,215 infections 192 deaths in Wuhan
Fang Fang also used his diaries to spice up life in Wuhan, a sprawling riverside city that last year hosted the World Military Games, which brought together athletes from the military from around the world.
During the World Military Games, houses along the main streets were adorned with lights, each side blinking in turn. Back then it felt too much for the eyes and the minds; It got on your nerves. Now driving through the cold, deserted streets, those vibrant, flickering lights feel a little comforting. In truth, that was then, and this is now.
Small supermarkets are still open, and vegetable vendors are still on the street. I bought some vegetables on the sidewalk and collected eggs and milk from a supermarket. He stopped at three supermarkets before locating one with eggs. I asked them if they were concerned about becoming infected by staying open now. His response was a matter of fact: we have to get through this, and so do you. It is true that they have to continue living and we also, that is the way things are. I often admire these hardworking people. Sometimes a brief conversation with them leaves me feeling mysteriously calm. It was like that on those days and nights when Wuhan suffered the worst panic and the cold of the wind and rain. On nearly every deserted, rain-swept street, a cleaning worker was still crawling meticulously. Seeing them, I felt ashamed of feeling so tense, and would suddenly calm down.
February 4: "Many people are just waking up now,quot;
8,351 infections 362 deaths in Wuhan
Fang Fang cites the lessons of the 2003 SARS epidemic, and blames the spread of the new coronavirus on political rhetorical-intoxicated officials who ignored pressing practical issues. "It is true in life, especially in China, that many people do not understand common sense and like to replace it with political formulas," he said in an interview.
The enemy is not just the virus. We are also our own enemies or accomplices in crime. It is said that many people are just now waking up, surprised to understand that it makes no sense to shout empty slogans day after day about how incredible our country is, to understand the total ineptitude of those officials who spend their days in the political study and Bloviating, and can't do real work.
This lesson should have counted as deeply scorching. Still, even though we experienced 2003, that was quickly forgotten. Now add to that the year 2020. Will we forget that too? The devil always follows us, and if we are not on guard he will add another date until we wake up tormented. The question is: Do we want to wake up?
February 7: "Tonight, people in Wuhan want to turn off the lights the moment Li Wenliang died."
13,603 infections 545 deaths in Wuhan
Sometimes Fang Fang's entries focused on big events, like the death of Li Wenliang, the doctor who ignited mourning nationwide. Dr. Li tried to issue a warning in December, but was officially reprimanded for "spreading rumors,quot;. He died of the coronavirus.
Li Wenliang died yesterday. I am distressed. As soon as it happened, my circle of friends said that night that all Wuhan was crying for him. Who could have guessed that people from all over China were crying for him! The flood of tears became a powerful wave on the Internet! That night, Li Wenliang was transported to another world with all the tears shed for him.
At noon there were screams in Wuhan: it will be us who will take care of Li Wenliang's family and children. The response was overwhelming. Tonight, people in Wuhan want to turn off their lights the moment Li Wenliang died the night before and throw a beam of light into the sky using flashlights or cell phones while making a hissing sound. Li Wenliang was himself this ray of light in the dark and heavy night.
March 18: "I cannot overcome your disbelief,quot;
50,005 infections 2,496 deaths in Wuhan
By March, the newspaper had attracted growing controversy and even conspiracy theories from fervently partisan voices that accused it of defaming the government and pleasing China's foreign critics. His response to a reader who said he was a 16-year-old student was widely spread as a counterattack to those critics.
Daughter, you said you are 16 years old. When I was 16 years old it was 1971 and back then if someone had told me that the "Cultural Revolution is a calamity,quot; I would surely have accepted it until his head was covered in blood. I have not listened, even if he tried to reason with me for three days and nights without stopping. That's because since I was 11 years old I had been taught that "the Cultural Revolution is, of course, good,quot;, and at 16 I had been taught that for five years. Three days and three nights would never have been enough to win me over. In the same way, I cannot overcome your disbelief.
But let me tell you, daughter, that sooner or later your disbelief will be answered. That answer will have to come from you. In 10 years, maybe 20, a day will come when you will think, wow, how childish and despicable I was back then. Because by then you may have become a completely different self. Of course, if you take the path those ultra-leftists want to take you, you may never get your own answer.
March 24: "If someone imagines I will put my pen aside, that will never happen."
50,006 infections 2,526 deaths in Wuhan
China announced that Wuhan would end a nearly two-month blockade in the coming weeks, while the epidemic was exploding in the United States. Fang Fang's diaries also came to an end.
Today will be the last entry, but that does not mean I will stop writing. My Weibo will continue to be my platform, and I will give my opinions there as before. Nor will I stop pushing for accountability. Many people have left messages saying that no official will be responsible, that there is no hope in sight for that. As to whether they will ultimately be responsible, I don't know. But no matter what officials may think, as Wuhan residents locked up in our homes for more than two months, as witnesses to the tragic times of this city, we have a responsibility and a duty to seek justice for those who died unjustly. .
If anyone imagines I will lightly put down my pen, that will never happen. One word after another, I will inscribe them on the pillar of the infamy of history.