Shania Twain cancels all pre-summer dates for Las Vegas residency amid coronavirus crisis

Instagram

Underlining that it's time to stay home, the hit maker & # 39; You & # 39; re Still the One & # 39; hopes to resume his 2020 & # 39; Let & # 39; s Go! & # 39; Shows at the Planet Hollywood Zappos Theater in August.

Up News Info –

Shania Twain has ruled out the remaining pre-summer dates of his 2020 "Let & # 39; s Go!" Las Vegas residence due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

The singer canceled her concert dates between May 20 and June 6 and will now resume residency in August.

%MINIFYHTML005bdb5730b7f8d2ef87356d1ba3fe7980% Advertisement - Four Minutes Motivational Video

"I am looking forward to returning to Las Vegas later in the year with my dates from August to December, but for now, it is time to stay home," it said in a statement.

<br />

The "Come on!" The residency at Planet Hollywood's Zappos Theater began in December (19). It previously postponed its March dates.