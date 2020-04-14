Shah Rukh Khan donates 25,000 PPE kits in Maharashtra



Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have outdone themselves when it comes to helping people in need during this unprecedented time. Since the outbreak, the Khans, under the names of their companies, Red Chillies, Kolkata Knight Riders and Meer Foundation have donated money to PM CARES and CM from Maharashtra relief funds. They also offered their 4-story building to the BMC to convert it to patient quarantine facilities in Mumbai.

Now comes the news that SRK donated 25,000 personal protective equipment kits to hospitals around Maharashtra. This update was given by Mr. Rajesh Tope, Minister of Public Health and Family Welfare of the Maharashtra government. He tweeted: “Thank you very much, Mr. Shah Rukh Khan, for your kind contribution of 25,000 PPE kits. This will go a long way in supporting our fight against COVID19 and protecting our front-line healthcare team. "

To this SRK replied: "Thank you, sir, for all your help in obtaining the kits. We are all together in this effort to protect ourselves and humanity. I am glad to serve you. That your family and team are safe and healthy,quot; .