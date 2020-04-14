Sephora spring savings event is almost here

We love these products and we hope you do too. ME! It has affiliate relationships, so we can get a small part of the income from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E !.
If you love a good deal (who doesn't?), You don't want to miss the Sephora Spring Savings Event starting April 17. You will need to be a Beauty Insider to participate, but don't worry: It's free to register. So clear your calendar and get ready to buy Drunk Elephant, Fenty Beauty, Drybar and more during this sale that is available in both the US. USA As in Canada.
Rouge members (those who spend $ 1,000 on Sephora per year or more) can purchase the event first, from April 17 to May 1. They can enjoy a 20% discount on selected items using the coupon code SPRINGSAVE.
VIB members are as follows (those who spend $ 350 per year or more), with a 15% discount from April 21 to 29. And then there are the Insiders (a state that anyone who registers can have). They have obtained a 10% discount from April 23 to 27. These members can also use the coupon code SPRINGSAVE, and as many times as they want.
Happy shopping!
%MINIFYHTMLfb40c6bda849f3e867fe746979af115112%