Senior Open Championship postponed due to coronavirus | Golf News





Bernhard Langer will have to wait for the opportunity to defend his Senior Open title

The Senior Open Championship has been postponed, but not canceled, R,amp;A announced.

The tournament was scheduled to be held at the historic Sunningdale Golf Club from July 23 to 26, and authorities are now hoping to find a later date for this year's event.

The R,amp;A confirmed last week that The 149th Open at Royal St George & # 39; s had been canceled for 2020 and will now take place off the Kent coast in July of next year, but the Senior Open has just been postponed for the time being. .

Langer is a four-time Senior Open winner

Johnnie Cole-Hamilton, Executive Director of Championships at The R,amp;A, said: "We have made the decision to postpone The Senior Open Presented by Rolex after discussions with all stakeholders and with public health and wellness being a top priority.

"We will continue to investigate alternative options for hosting The Senior Open later in the year if possible and will make an announcement in due course."

Staysure Tour chief Mark Aspland added: "The decision to postpone The Senior Open Presented by Rolex has been made in the best interest of everyone involved."

Langer finished second to Marco Dawson the last time the Senior Open was held at Sunningdale in 2015

"Our priority is to ensure the health and safety of all players, spectators, and sponsors, and therefore it is the right decision to postpone the event. We will continue to work closely with The R,amp;A, Rolex, and other key stakeholders to reschedule the event at a later date when we have more clarity on the global situation.

"Our thoughts are with everyone right now as we continue the global fight against the spread of the coronavirus."