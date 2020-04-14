Self-Insulating Golf: Tim Barter on How to Improve Your Game at Home | Golf News







How can you continue working on your golf game when the courses are closed and they tell you to stay home? Tim Barter has the answer!

The sports shutdown has made practice more difficult for both professional and amateur golfers alike, with golf courses and courses across the country closed indefinitely and people are being told to isolate themselves due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Although facilities and practice space may be limited for most, that doesn't mean you can't work on your golf game and hone your technique without the need to leave home!

Barter, who previously assisted amateur golfers during live masterclasses and demonstrations at Sky Sports Golf, launched a new Instagram mini-series to offer some ways to get some golf during forced rest.

From using cushions in the living room to help improve the ball, to being creative in the garden to improve flexibility and his swing, Barter has produced some quick and simple exercises for you to try from the comfort of your home.

Can you become a better golfer before you can return to the golf course? Try "Tim's Golf Tips for Staying at Home,quot; on the Sky Sports Golf Instagram page (@SkySportsGolf) and see for yourself!