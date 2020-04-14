Selena Gomez takes fans behind the scenes of Boyfriend's music video

Lights Camera action!

On Tuesday, Selena Gomez He gave fans a closer look at his new music video "Boyfriend,quot; with a behind-the-scenes movie. Selena wrote on Instagram to announce the video's release: "No frogs or men were harmed in the making of the video 'Boyfriend.' Go behind the scenes now."

In the behind-the-scenes bonus, Selena begins things by getting into the driver's seat of a car. Parked in front of a green screen, she looks at the camera and says: "We are shooting my video for & # 39; Boyfriend & # 39;". Continuing, the camera follows the "Lose You To Love Me,quot; singer as she enters a poker game. .

Between takes, Selena turns to the camera again and offers an idea of ​​what the music video is about: "Basically, the song says," I want a boyfriend. "And obviously, it focuses on me hanging around and watching these guys " As he continues, the scenes he describes appear in a montage.