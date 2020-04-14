Selena Gomez takes fans behind the scenes of Boyfriend's music video

Lights Camera action!
On Tuesday, Selena Gomez He gave fans a closer look at his new music video "Boyfriend,quot; with a behind-the-scenes movie. Selena wrote on Instagram to announce the video's release: "No frogs or men were harmed in the making of the video 'Boyfriend.' Go behind the scenes now."
In the behind-the-scenes bonus, Selena begins things by getting into the driver's seat of a car. Parked in front of a green screen, she looks at the camera and says: "We are shooting my video for & # 39; Boyfriend & # 39;". Continuing, the camera follows the "Lose You To Love Me,quot; singer as she enters a poker game. .
Between takes, Selena turns to the camera again and offers an idea of what the music video is about: "Basically, the song says," I want a boyfriend. "And obviously, it focuses on me hanging around and watching these guys " As he continues, the scenes he describes appear in a montage.
"But I stop at this dry cleaner and get this potion from these cool girls," she adds. "Clearly, it's like a love potion. And I go on these dates with three different guys."
Before filming a formal scene from a dinner date, Selena is filmed walking around the set in a stunning dress. Demonstrating that he is a staunch member of the Bachelor Nation, he jokes: "I am in High school. I'm going to my next date. "
Updating fans about her fictional date while she was in the hair and makeup chair, the "Look At Her Now,quot; singer admits the video is starting to feel real. "Date number 3 was definitely a success," she says. "It really feels like a date." Back in his chair after another successful date, he adds, "But I'm so committed to what he was saying that I kept messing up the lyrics as I was … because I was talking to him."
But as the Selenators already know, it's no longer easy for potential suitors to navigate from there. Addressing the camera once more, Selena explains, "And then, at the end of the video, I turn them into toads."
Excited to be working with her amphibian co-stars, Selena is seen playing with one of her toads between takes. But the little one seems to be a shy camera and jumps out of the hands of the "Souvenir,quot; singer. After freaking out from the scene robbery, Selena exclaims, "I'm not going to kiss him." Reflecting on the scene, she says, "It was great. I've never had a toad. And I think it's like people are so scared of them because of the texture, but they're actually so sweet."
Go behind the scenes of the "Boyfriend,quot; music video with Selena in the video above!
