See Paris Jackson Star as Jesus in the next independent film

Paris jacksonHe has landed his most daring role yet.

Michael JacksonThe 22-year-old daughter will play Jesus Christ in a new movie called Habit, which also stars Bella Thorneand Gavin rossdale. At first glance at the upcoming indie project, the Paris version of the gender-inclusive religious figure includes a nose ring, tousled waves, and a traditional robe.

A press release says Habit he will follow a "smart street girl and party girl with a fetish of Jesus (who) is involved in a violent drug business and finds a possible way out by posing as a nun."

Producer Donovan Leitch also said Weekly entertainment that music will also play a central role in the film, explaining: "We intentionally stack the film with rock stars and we will have a very exciting soundtrack."

Paris most recently appeared on MTV & # 39; s Scream: the television series, and in 2018 she made her acting debut in the Fox music drama Star.