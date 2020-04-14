See Paris Jackson Star as Jesus in the next independent film

Paris jacksonHe has landed his most daring role yet.
Michael JacksonThe 22-year-old daughter will play Jesus Christ in a new movie called Habit, which also stars Bella Thorneand Gavin rossdale. At first glance at the upcoming indie project, the Paris version of the gender-inclusive religious figure includes a nose ring, tousled waves, and a traditional robe.
A press release says Habit he will follow a "smart street girl and party girl with a fetish of Jesus (who) is involved in a violent drug business and finds a possible way out by posing as a nun."
Producer Donovan Leitch also said Weekly entertainment that music will also play a central role in the film, explaining: "We intentionally stack the film with rock stars and we will have a very exciting soundtrack."
Paris most recently appeared on MTV & # 39; s Scream: the television series, and in 2018 she made her acting debut in the Fox music drama Star.
Outside of her acting efforts, Paris continues to model and act with her boyfriend. Gabriel Glenn in his acoustic rock group, The sunflowers. In January, the girl from the late King of Pop entered the final Jean-Paul Gaultier fashion show.
Of the opportunity, she said fashion"I was very nervous during the moments leading up to the hike, but once I got out, all the anxiety faded. The excitement I had afterwards was similar to what I got when I left the stage after playing with my band."
Habit No release date yet. It is currently in post production.
%MINIFYHTMLfc6af2785685d280fd43374cbcf1e7f312%