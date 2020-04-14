See Jimmy Kimmel and Jack Black Surprise Nurse on the front line

Jimmy Kimmel and Twenty one They teamed up to give a big thank you to a nurse at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans during Monday's episode at the home of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Together, they paid tribute to the medical nurse Jennell Melancon, who was #HealthCareHero for the week of the program and has been at the forefront of the coronavirus pandemic. Before revealing their surprise, the duo took time to listen to their story.

"Every day, we care for patients who are basically diagnosed with COVID-19," said Jennell. "We try to make them as healthy as possible and just get them back to the normal rhythm of life," he added: "It is a pleasure to take care of my city."

As she continued, the mother of two shared that her busy schedule interfered with her family's Easter plans and that she was on call on Easter Sunday.