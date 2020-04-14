See Jimmy Kimmel and Jack Black Surprise Nurse on the front line

Jimmy Kimmel and Twenty one They teamed up to give a big thank you to a nurse at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans during Monday's episode at the home of Jimmy Kimmel Live.
Together, they paid tribute to the medical nurse Jennell Melancon, who was #HealthCareHero for the week of the program and has been at the forefront of the coronavirus pandemic. Before revealing their surprise, the duo took time to listen to their story.
"Every day, we care for patients who are basically diagnosed with COVID-19," said Jennell. "We try to make them as healthy as possible and just get them back to the normal rhythm of life," he added: "It is a pleasure to take care of my city."
As she continued, the mother of two shared that her busy schedule interfered with her family's Easter plans and that she was on call on Easter Sunday.
"Unfortunately for my children, but fortunately for my patients, I had to work," he explained. "So on Friday, Good Friday, we had an Easter egg hunt at our house, and they enjoyed it. So, perfect."
While talking about her patients, Jennell said the pandemic has created different circumstances than she is used to, beginning with patients not being allowed to have visitors. But, this has allowed him to form closer ties with the people he has been dealing with.
"We don't value family until things like this happen," he shared. "And for myself as a primary nurse, I have also enjoyed that the family is there to introduce us, to get to know us more. But not being able to visit the family, it gives me the opportunity to be closer to my patients … We get closer, especially during this isolated time. "
Thankful to connect with Jennell and for all the hard work she is doing, Jimmy and Jack presented her and her family with a $ 10,000 Postmates gift card. They also revealed that they also donated gift cards to their colleagues. also.
Last week Jimmy recruited his old friend Jennifer Aniston to surprise Kimball fairbanks, a nurse from St. George, Utah, after learning she had tested positive for COVID-19, was suspended from work and was currently isolating herself from her young children. Like Jennell, the duo surprised Kimball and all the nurses in their flat with a $ 10,000 Postmates gift card.
Hearing her story, Jennifer expressed her gratitude for her sacrifice and said, "I just have to say God bless you and everyone who is out there doing what you are doing. I don't even know how to express my gratitude to everything you are doing. and putting their health and all that at risk. They are just phenomenal. "
