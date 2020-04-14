Scientists say social distancing could be part of our lives until 2022 – BGR

Harvard researchers say we could be dealing with social estrangement for years depending on how the coronavirus pandemic develops.

We may be forced to adopt new mandates of social distancing from time to time if the spread of the virus accelerates after this initial outbreak.

These measures may be necessary to the extent that a vaccine or cure for the virus is widely available.

It has been a few months since the new coronavirus began to make life much more complicated for people around the world. We have been dealing with blockades, social estrangement, and quarantine efforts ever since, hoping this will all end sooner rather than later. The truth is much more complicated, and since there is still so much we don't know about this virus, predicting its future is incredibly difficult.

Now, Harvard researchers suggest that we may be dealing with this new way of life for much longer than anyone had anticipated. In fact, according to his report in the magazine ScienceIt appears that we may be dealing with the effects of the virus for years, depending on a few factors.

To break it down into our most basic understanding of how a pandemic like COVID-19 works, there are basically two extremes. One extreme sees the virus spread uncontrollably, infecting millions and eventually billions of people. No action is taken to stop it, and it overwhelms health systems worldwide. Those who survive are immune, and the few who never became infected are protected by "collective immunity," which is a fancy way of saying that because many people are immune, the chances of an outbreak spreading to those who are not. Immune is Thin.

The other extreme is to take steps to prevent as many people as possible from contracting the virus. This means blockades and social estrangement, quarantines, and basically everything we've all been enduring for the past few weeks or months. It works, saves lives and prevents disease … but this coin has another side.

Once the measures that have been protecting us are lifted and life "returns to normal,quot;, so to speak, there are still possibilities that the virus will explode in the population. So few people are immune to the virus that it can rise to the level of a pandemic once again, forcing us all to take the same steps we did the first time.

As the Harvard team points out in the new study, social distancing prevents the build-up of any type of immunity in the population. The relatively small number of people who became (or will become) immune after defeating the virus offers society in general very little protection against another large-scale outbreak.

Here are other factors at play, including how the virus reacts to the change of season and how it mutates in the coming months and years. If it becomes seasonal, we may be observing social distancing and blockades during certain months of the year, at least until vaccination programs can provide immunity to a large majority of the population.

According to the researchers, one of the most likely scenarios is that we will need periodic periods of social estrangement each time the spread of the virus begins to increase again. We can temporarily relax those restrictions from time to time, waiting for the day when widely available vaccines or cures are available to everyone.

Image source: Ajay Aggarwal / Hindustan Times / Shutterstock