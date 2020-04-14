Sam Smith reveals release date for Demi Lovato & # 39; I & # 39; m Ready & # 39; collaboration

Eager to share the new single with fans, hit maker & # 39; Stay With Me & # 39; praises the singer of & # 39; Anyone & # 39; like 'the strongest person I've ever met' for overcoming his 2018 drug overdose.

Sam smith and Demi lovato They have teamed up for a new duo, titled "I'm Ready."

The song, which will appear on the British singer's third album, will be released on Friday, April 17.

"Incredibly happy to release this song with my beautiful and talented friend. I love you Demi!" Sam posted to Instagram on Monday. "I can't wait for everyone to hear it THIS FRIDAY."

"I never doubted that it would work, I think mainly because I'm a student of Demi's voice probably. Growing up listening to her music and singing her music and trying to sing like Demi Lovato, I've been training for this moment for a long time. I adore her absolutely. "

The singer of "Stay with me" added: "In addition to her incredible talent, everything she represents as a human being is what I believe in and I just adore her. So I am so happy that it worked and I hope this is not the last time we sang together. "

Sam is glad to get the best of Demi after her 2018 drug overdose left her in a horrible place. "She came to the studio and she's in an amazing place," added Smith. "He is the strongest person I have ever met and what he has been through is something I cannot imagine how he feels sometimes."

"I have faced many mental health issues and seeing their journey and their composure through it all is very inspiring to me."