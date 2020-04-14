Sam Mendes WWI Action Drama – Deadline

When it comes to evaluating the financial performance of the best movies, it's not about what a movie makes at the box office. The real story is told when production budgets, P&A, talent shares, and other costs collide with gross box office revenue and ancillary revenue from VOD to DVD and TV. To get closer to that mysterious end of the equation, Deadline is repeating our most valuable Blockbuster tournament for 2019, using data collected by experienced and trusted sources.

THE MOVIE

1917

Universal / Amblin / New Republic

After trying the technique of a shot in an extended opening action sequence in movie 007 Spectrum, Director Sam Mendes hired DP Roger Deakins to shoot an entire movie that way to capture the tedium and hellish terror of the First World War trench warfare. Inspired by the stories his WWII messenger grandfather told him 50 years ago, Mendes co-wrote his first screenplay with Krysty Wilson-Cairns and reunited with DreamWorks, the studio where he made his debut as Oscar-winning director in 1999. American Beauty.

Related story Post & # 39; 1917 & # 39; Oscar Success, Sam Mendes and Pippa Harris & # 39; & # 39; Beautiful Ruins & # 39; moves from Fox 2000 to Amblin

While 1917 was overturned by underdogs Parasite At the Academy Awards, Deakins won his second Oscar of his career. Too late for the fall festivals, they blocked printing in late November, just in time to take the award season into account and establish themselves as a last-minute favorite. Universal, which had previously managed the Oscar winner for Best Amblin Film Green Book A year ago, deployed 1917 in limited theaters during the year-end holiday season to solid results of $ 2.7 million. As it happened with Green Book, 1917The surprise win at the Best Motion Picture-Drama at the Golden Globes raised her profile, sending her January opening weekend estimates from $ 20M to $ 37M, a great start driven by business in the Red State area of Midwest and Southwest. 1917 It garnered 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, and Mendes, second for director. Business increased 210% in the period between Oscar nominees and Oscar night, and the film continued to see another 20% jump in its overall box office after the Oscars.

THE BOX SCORE

These are the costs and income that our experts see:

THE BOTTOM LINE

Like Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk, 1917 He played strong without big stars. He made $ 375 million worldwide during the first quarter of this year. The film was licensed for replay in China before the coronavirus closed everything and is expected to continue when theaters reopen there. The box office in that territory generally sees a 25% rent for the studio, so we could be looking at total revenue north of $ 367 million if that happens. New Republic co-financed the cost of production of $ 100 million before the global P&A of $ 115 million. The $ 20 million stakes go largely to Mendes, considering the fresh-faced lead actors. Net profit is estimated at $ 77 million after global costs of $ 290 million.