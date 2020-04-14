Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena had a miscarriage before welcoming their daughter

VH1

Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena They are now happy parents to a healthy girl, but it turns out that their journey to parenthood is not an easy one. Talking to Gregg and NeNe leaks On an Instagram Live, the couple revealed that they experienced a miscarriage once before the birth of their little bundle of joy.

Due to the miscarriage, Safaree was discouraged from becoming a father the moment he learned that Erica was pregnant again. "I was very excited but the second time I was scared because the first time she got pregnant, I think at 7 or 8 weeks we had a miscarriage," he shared. "So after that, it put me off a little bit and then when she got pregnant again … she was happy, but then she was like uhhh, let's see."

Fortunately for him "Love and Hip Hop: New York"Couple, Erica successfully gave birth to her daughter in February. Sharing the happy news with her Instagram followers, Safaree posted on Instagram a photo of him holding the baby's little finger along with a caption that read:" These last 24 Hours have been an adventure to say the least. I am part of the #girlsdad club now. Perfection is here. "The hashtag was a tribute to the late Kobe Bryant, father of four daughters.

Erica, on the other hand, uploaded a photo of her husband holding their young daughter on the photo-sharing site. "Right here looking at my husband as he becomes obsessed with our daughter [heart and rose emoji]," she wrote in her caption. "I thank God. I prayed for this life."

The girl is Erica and Safaree, who were married in October last year, their first child together. Erica also has a son, King, from a previous relationship.