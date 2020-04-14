Ryan Giggs reflects on his brilliant solo goal in Manchester United's 3-point winning season | Football news





Ryan Giggs rolls in celebration after his famous FA Cup goal in 1999

"I press stop as soon as the ball hits the net. I don't want to see that celebration!"

Tuesday marks 21 years since Ryan Giggs ran for the wing and produced one of the FA Cup's best goals. It was the moment that convinced many that Manchester United would go on to secure a famous treble in the 1998/99 season.

Martin Tyler's comment of April 14, 1999 has been reproduced countless times over the years. Giggs was a special guest on The soccer show on Tuesday and spoke about the sensational goal when, as Tyler correctly proclaimed, "he cut Arsenal to pieces,quot; …

It was a celebration he had never done before and had never done since … but it was how big the game was and the emotions were at their peak. Ryan Giggs at his famous shirtless celebration

The adjustment

Arsenal and United had played a deadlock during the original semifinal tie at Villa Park just three days earlier.

Replay at the same spot was up for grabs after Dennis Bergkamp's 69-minute goal canceled David Beckham's first game.

Roy Keane was sent off with 16 minutes remaining to give Arsene Wenger's team a numerical advantage. Bergkamp had a chance to seal the victory for Arsenal, but Peter Schmeichel's last penalty kick sent the game into overtime …

The goal

Giggs said Sky Sports: "I came off the bench and was having a nightmare, actually! Give the ball away a couple of times and I thought to myself, 'Ryan, next time you get the ball, have a dribble.' At the time, we had fewer than 10 men, and I was just going to run to the defense.

"It was one of those moments in your career when it was purely instinctive. I had nothing in mind … it was just a case of running with the ball and beating the player in front of me."

"The next thing I knew, I was in the box and I decided to shoot. Scholesy was actually free inside the box … he was yelling at me to fit in, but I didn't even see him. It was just instinctive: normally, I would see the free player inside out of the box, but I just thought about shooting.

"If you look back at the goal, once there are two defenders, it may be better for me because they trusted the other to attack me. Neither of them really compromised, whereas if it was only Patrick Vieira alone, he & # 39; He probably would have pulled me out. He saw Lee Dixon standing before me and must have thought his team had him covered.

"It was also overtime, so maybe Patrick was tired, whereas if he had been in the first few minutes, he would have pulled me out without a second thought."

The celebration

Giggs shoots high on the net past Tony Adams' last tackle

Paul Scholes considered joining Giggs to remove his shirt, as the scorer turned his shirt over his head like a helicopter and headed towards the touch line, loading his chest.

It was a moment of overtime magic from the Welsh wizard who had adequately resolved fierce content played for 210 minutes. But what has Giggs been asked the most about since that day: the goal or the celebration?

"Probably half and half!" added. "I press stop as soon as the ball hits the net, I don't want to see that celebration! But it was only a few years ago that Scholesy mentioned it during a question-and-answer session. Scholesy went to take off his shirt, and that would be,quot; You took me out of the jail!

United claimed victory in overtime despite having only 10 men

"Instead of seeing my hairy chest, you would have seen Scholesy's white chest running behind me, so that would get me out of jail.

"It was a celebration that I had never done before and never have since. It had been quite boring with my previous celebrations with just one hand running, but it was how big the game was and the emotions that were going on. Stop. I had a lot to do with the rivalry we had with Arsenal. "

The consequences

Giggs celebrates victory with David Beckham and Teddy Sheringham

United would continue to lift an unprecedented treble that season, and many saw Giggs' goal as the main catalyst during filming, as Sir Alex Ferguson's team secured a fifth Premier League title, finishing one point above Arsenal, a tenth FA Cup and a second European Cup.

Giggs said: "When I was playing, I never saw it, but since then I have had children and they never really saw me play, especially at the moment, so it's good to see it with them. It was a time when we and Arsenal were two teams brilliant, and we were very similar.

"We had the same kind of soccer skill and the same fight. We had similar characters and two great managers, so at the time, the rivalry between us and Arsenal was at its peak."

"There was nothing between the two teams, with both going through the league and the FA Cup. That season was the pinnacle, without question. The Camp Nou (when United beat Bayern Munich in the final of the Liga de Champions) It wasn't a great game, we hadn't played well, but it was the best time I've ever had on a soccer field.

"When the final whistle sounded, that was the best time. We made comebacks many times, and we had a great team. In that Arsenal game, Scholesy, myself, Dwight Yorke, Andrew Cole didn't start, so he just showed strength in depth we had.

"We had to perform at that high level in every game, especially after Christmas, playing against Inter Milan, Juventus and Bayern Munich, and we did it."

Could Giggs have joined Inter Milan?

Giggs stayed with United and then picked up 13 Premier League titles

Giggs has revealed that there is a possibility that he joined Inter Milan in 2003, the summer Beckham left United for Real Madrid.

Jamie Carragher asked the 46-year-old man if he was ever close to leaving Old Trafford.

He said: "Not really, but as a footballer you always want a challenge and I felt like there was one at the beginning of each season, whether it be defending the league, taking it back or having won a couple of leagues in a row and wanting to win the Champions League, there was always a challenge.

"Around 2002-2003, the summer that David Beckham left (2003), there was talk that he would possibly go to Inter Milan. I had not heard anything but I did not have the best start for next season, but I finished well. There was talk a lot from one of us (at the end of the 2002/03 season).

"David ended up going, but that was probably the closest I was to leaving. But I never wanted to leave. I always wanted that challenge every year. I was part of a team that I loved playing for."

International calendar set for triple headers?

Giggs recognize fans after Wales qualified for Euro 2020

The manager of Wales also reflected on the disappointment of the postponement of Euro 2020, and discussed how nations face the possibility of playing three games during the next international recess scheduled in September, unlike the usual two games.

He said: "The play-offs for the euros have yet to be played, so they must find time with the League of Nations that also needs to be pressured."

"It is a really important moment for international football because we have a really condensed schedule for the World Cup in 2022. There has to be a plan in the short, medium and long term. I feel like there could be triple leaders in September and October.

"We were eager to prepare for the Euros, but it is not the end of the world and we wanted everyone to return to normal. For me, it is not as problematic as it is for the managers of the Premier League."

"I just have to plan ahead the Nations League. We are aiming for September with triple headings: three games instead of the usual two games. They have marked the Euro Cup play-offs for November, it will be different but Like everyone the rest of us are just waiting.

"I already have managers calling me when there are two games, so imagine what it will be like when there are three!"

