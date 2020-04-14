Royal co-hostess Amanda gives Jeannie & # 39; Side Eye & # 39; as you describe the engagement

There seems to be a growing problem with the presenters of the daytime talk show The Real. Yesterday, new co-host Amanda Seales started grimacing as her co-worker Jeannie Lai told the romantic story of her engagement to rapper Jeezy.

Jeannie and Jeezy got engaged two weeks ago, but they officially announced their engagement just a few days ago.

And for the first time, Jeannie gave details on how her rapper asked the question. Jeannie explained that Jeezy went out of her way to make the evening as romantic as possible.

But since Jeannie was describing all the details, it was clear that her co-host Amanda was not impressed. Amanda remained expressionless while Jeannie spoke, and grimaced as the presenter of the Asian talk show spoke.

You can see it in the video above.

