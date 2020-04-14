Rob Kardashian accuses Blac Chyna of threatening to shoot him

Rob Kardashian and Rob Chyna have been fighting for years, and many of their disputes make headlines in the entertainment news for all the wrong reasons. However, a new report from People magazine revealed that one of their fights was no laughing matter.

Court documents obtained by the organization show the Kardashian family member not only accusing Chyna of threatening him with a gun, but also tied an iPhone cord around his neck in an attempt to strangle him in 2017.

According to BET, the fight between keeping up with the Kardashians Star and Blac Chyna occurred on December 14, 2016, and it was only a few months before they finally broke up and parted.

The 33-year-old reality star, in her statement, stated that Chyna used her phone for FaceTime her friend, Victory, and while on the phone with him, she pointed a gun and yelled threats at him. Kardashian said in court documents that he was truly frightened by what she could have done.

Furthermore, the reality star said in the documents that he did not consider his attacks to be funny in any way, furthermore, he was very concerned that she accidentally shot him dead. According to the Kardashian, Chyna becomes much stronger and more violent after using substances, and was intoxicated the night of her altercation.

Rob said that when Chyna is "drunk and high," she becomes stronger. Later, Chyna allegedly threw a chair into the vehicle she was using to escape. Chyna's lawyer responded to the allegations, stating that it was simply a "flirtatious and scandalous moment,quot; and "nothing more."

Ever since their relationship fell apart, fans of the Kar-Jenner clan know that Chyna and Rob have disagreed, especially regarding their 3-year-old son, Dream. Chyna recently accused him of subjecting Dream to several serious burns.

Rob, through his attorney, confirmed that the incidents occurred, but followed regular procedures and allowed investigations by the Department of Children and Family Services and the police.



