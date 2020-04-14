Rita Wilson talks about the coronavirus experience on "CBS this morning" – Deadline

Rita Wilson spoke about her experience with the coronavirus in CBS this morning Tuesday, in one of her first interviews since she and her husband recovered after weeks in quarantine.

Speaking to Gayle King, Wilson said she first felt symptoms in which she was "very tired." I felt extremely sore, uncomfortable, didn't want to be touched, and then the fever started. "She said she experiences" chills like never before, "since her temperature reached 102.

Doctors gave him chloroquine, the drug that President Donald Trump and others have touted as a treatment, although scientists caution that he still needs clinical trials to examine its effectiveness in patients with coronavirus.

"I can only tell you that I don't know if the medication worked or if it was just time for the fever to break," Wilson said. “The fever broke, but the chloroquine had such extreme side effects that I felt completely nauseous and had vertigo and my muscles felt very weak. I think people have to be very considerate of that drug. we don't really know if it's useful in this case. "

Wilson said her husband "had milder symptoms. He didn't have a fever that high. He didn't lose his sense of taste or smell, but it still took us as long to get over it."

She said they were simultaneously exposed to someone with the virus. Of his other close contacts during that period, he said, "no one has tested positive."

She said the belief is that they are now immune and that they have been part of a study in which they have donated blood. She said they are "waiting to receive a response to see if our antibodies will be helpful in creating the vaccine" and if they can donate plasma.

During her quarantine, Wilson posted a video of her singing Naughty By Nature’s Hip Hop Hurray, that she had learned for a role in Genius child, and it went viral. Since then, he has recorded a remix with the group that will benefit the MusicCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.