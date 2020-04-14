Rita Wilson details her and Tom Hanks' battle and coronavirus recovery

The news of Tom Hanks and Rita WilsonCoronavirus diagnoses sent shock waves across the nation.
After all, the beloved couple had been the first high-profile star to publicly share their diagnosis in early March from Australia, where they had been working at the time, just as the coronavirus pandemic was on the rise in the United States. Fans maintained their recovery thanks to statements on social networks, often calm and collected with a touch of humor, of the lifelong couple.
A little over two weeks later, the two had returned to the United States and their home in Los Angeles. While they hadn't revealed many details about their fight with the deadly virus in the process, Wilson has recalled the battle in a new interview with CBS this morning& # 39; s Gayle King.
"I was very tired. I felt extremely sore, uncomfortable, I didn't want to be touched and then the fever started," Wilson reminded King, noting that he experienced chills like he never had before.
"Looking back, I also realized that I was losing my sense of taste and smell," he said. His fever had also approached 102. Around day nine, Wilson received chloroquine. "I can only tell you that I don't know if the medication worked or if it was just the time for the fever to break," he said. "But my fever broke."
The star also warned of the "extreme side effects,quot; she suffered from chloroquine, including nausea, vertigo, muscle weakness and the inability to walk. "I think people should be very considerate of that drug. We really don't know if it's useful in this case," he told King.
As for her famous husband, Hanks experienced milder symptoms of coronavirus, Wilson said, adding that she did not have as much fever and that she did not lose her sense of taste or smell. However, it took the same amount of time for husband and wife to get through the virus.
As for how they get the virus, they were told that it was through someone they were both exposed to at the same time. However, they don't know when or where it happened, noting that none of their close contacts have tested positive for coronavirus.
Now recovered, the two were part of a study using their donated blood and are waiting to find out if their antibodies will be helpful in developing a vaccine and if their plasma can be donated to others fighting the disease.
For more information on how he is now helping those affected by the coronavirus pandemic in the music community, check out the interview above!
Watch NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on NBC, MSNBC and NBC News NOW. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
%MINIFYHTMLa404e5aa27cbe19f14aa01fda121a2c012%