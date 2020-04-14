Rita Wilson details her and Tom Hanks' battle and coronavirus recovery

The news of Tom Hanks and Rita WilsonCoronavirus diagnoses sent shock waves across the nation.

After all, the beloved couple had been the first high-profile star to publicly share their diagnosis in early March from Australia, where they had been working at the time, just as the coronavirus pandemic was on the rise in the United States. Fans maintained their recovery thanks to statements on social networks, often calm and collected with a touch of humor, of the lifelong couple.

A little over two weeks later, the two had returned to the United States and their home in Los Angeles. While they hadn't revealed many details about their fight with the deadly virus in the process, Wilson has recalled the battle in a new interview with CBS this morning& # 39; s Gayle King.

"I was very tired. I felt extremely sore, uncomfortable, I didn't want to be touched and then the fever started," Wilson reminded King, noting that he experienced chills like he never had before.

"Looking back, I also realized that I was losing my sense of taste and smell," he said. His fever had also approached 102. Around day nine, Wilson received chloroquine. "I can only tell you that I don't know if the medication worked or if it was just the time for the fever to break," he said. "But my fever broke."