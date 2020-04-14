Riot is expanding Valorant beta access starting today

Riot will facilitate access to the closed beta version of his new and popular tactical shooter. Valorant, the game's developer announced Tuesday night. Now, not only do you select Twitch streamers, but all Twitch streamers that have access to the game can now drop the coveted beta passwords, as long as the streamers they play are actively streaming the game and triggering the crash feature in the game.

This should make it much easier for the anxious Valorant Fans will have access to the game by watching different broadcasters and not just the select few that Riot has given early access to and teamed up for the key distribution. To do good for the game's fast-growing community, Riot says he has also passed by thousands of the most dedicated Twitch users who have been eagerly awaiting a key by watching streams day and night and manually giving them access. "Thank you, your internet and your eyeballs," read blog post by lead producer Anna Donlon and game director Joe Ziegler.

In addition to the change in how beta keys are removed, Riot is also increasing its server load capacity by 25 percent to account for the increase in new players. Donlon and Zielger say Riot also "has already banned a number of account sellers and is actively crawling further to ban."

Valorant, a tactical shooter heavily influenced by Valve Counter Strike global offensive and Blizzard SupervisionIt went into closed beta last Tuesday with an explosively popular launch, thanks in part to linking the beta keys to watching popular streams on Twitch.

Valorant has accumulated 165 million hours of observation

Not only Valorant broke the single-day observation record with 34 million hours of observation, but also ranked second for the highest simultaneous streaming count only after Riot 2019 League of Legends World Championship. Since then, Riot says The edge Valorant has accumulated 165 million hours of observation, "breaking another Twitch audience record," says a company spokesperson.

The game won't be out in months, but sports lifestyle and gaming company 100 Thieves held the first tournament today by invitation to yet another wave of mass audiences. Valorant It is already well positioned to be a popular sport, in part because it defies industry trends by moving away from the battle royale genre.

Therefore, it is not surprising that many fans wanted to participate in the closed beta, despite the difficulty and random luck of obtaining a key. These changes should make that process a little less brutal.