Ricky Gervais criticizes other stars for complaining about closing luxury homes

WENN

Former member of & # 39; The Office & # 39; Calls Hollywood stars for complaining about the coronavirus blockade of their luxurious mansions during the global pandemic.

Up News Info –

Ricky Gervais He has criticized his famous colleagues for moaning about the coronavirus blocking measures of their mansions.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused governments around the world to tell citizens to stay in their homes as long as possible, with some stars, including the British singer. Sam smith and Ellen Degeneres, complaining on social networks that being locked up is difficult.

Last month, March 30, Smith was photographed apparently crying in a photo posted to Instagram, while sitting on a few steps from his home, which, along with another picture of isolation, the "Stay With Me" singer captioned, " Stages of a quarantine crisis ".

However, Ricky beat up the stars complaining about being hidden in luxury homes, and told the British newspaper The Sun that they should be thankful that they are not working to combat the disease or struggling to make ends meet.

"After this is over, I don't want to listen to people complaining about the welfare state again, I never want to listen to people complaining about nurses or porters again," he infuriates.

"These people are doing 14-hour shifts and are not complaining. They wear masks and are left with sores, after risking their own health and that of their families selflessly. But I see someone complaining about being in a mansion with a pool." And I honestly don't want to hear it. "Ricky, 58, jokes that being locked up is not a big problem for him and his partner. Jane Fallon tended to stay most nights anyway.

"I didn't go out much anyway, and there's always too much alcohol in the house," he adds. "It has always been the 6pm basin for as long as I can remember."