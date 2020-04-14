Ricky Gervais criticizes celebrities by complaining about their quarantine mansions

During a new interview with the British newspaper The Sun, Ricky Gervais was the voice of the working class once again when he shot celebrities for complaining about quarantine and self-isolation in their multi-million dollar homes.

As most know, Gervais has been snapping photos of Hollywood celebrities and culture for the past year, especially with his now-notorious Golden Globe speech last year.

Entertainment news fans know that while celebrities have done their best to be encouraging and positive during difficult times, their efforts are not always appreciated, even as Gal Gadot brought together more than a dozen celebrities to sing Imagine by John Lennon.

Ricky, during his conversation with The Sun, stated that healthcare workers have been doing 14-hour shifts and haven't complained much, while celebrities and artists have been "moaning,quot; about self-isolation in their mansions.

Ricky joked that he never wanted to hear "people complaining about the welfare state again," or the nurses. Ricky added that he just didn't want to hear it from celebrities anymore. The comedian began to try to laugh at his criticism, claiming that he had drunk too much at home to isolate himself.

The newspaper noted that Mr. Gervais has his own fortune, which includes a net worth of $ 125 million and a house of $ 13 million. Gervais added that he will never forget what it was like to be in Reading, a working class neighborhood.

The office Alum reflected on what life was like when his father worked until he was 70 years old and his mother, on the other hand, was a housewife who never stopped taking care of the children and the house.

In any case, Gervais does not forget his roots, and affirms that money is not about buying expensive things and generating wealth; it's more about taking care of yourself and your loved ones.

Ricky's fans know that his footing stuff can be dark and controversial at times, which is ironic considering his dedication to animals. Ricky has been a supporter of several animal charities in recent decades, but his harsher education may play a role in his better understanding of turbulent times.



