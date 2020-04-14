Ricky Gervais calls for an end to consumption and wet wildlife markets in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis

WENN

Reportedly, the coronavirus, believed to have originated from bats, was first contracted by a human in a & # 39; wet marketplace & # 39; in Wuhan, China in late 2019 before spreading across the globe.

Ricky Gervais It has demanded governments around the world to close wildlife "wet markets" where the coronavirus is believed to have first infected humans.

Chinese authorities closed the market, after worrying that the virus had begun to spread, and now Ricky has asked them to make the ban permanent and that other countries with similar practices, such as Indonesia, will ban or risk the future of The humanity.

"For the sake of people and animals, the trade and consumption of wildlife has to end, now," the "After life"The star told Britain's Sunday Mirror, whose reporters have uncovered images of live bats and reptiles that are still for sale along with dogs in Indonesia.

Animal lover Ricky warned that if humans continue to mistreat animals, we risk causing another pandemic.

"We cannot continue to exploit animals, eat wildlife and destroy the planet," he said. "Trade and wildlife markets have to close, otherwise it will be a case of when, and not if, we have another global pandemic.

"How bad does this have to be before shutting down Indonesia's extreme animal markets that pose exactly the same risk as wet wildlife markets in Wuhan, China?"

British stars Paul O & # 39; Grady, who believes he has contracted COVID-19, and presenters of wildlife shows Michaela Strachan and Philippa Forrester I have also endorsed Ricky's campaign.