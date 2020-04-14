RHONY: Sonja Morgan says Ramona wants to be hit a lot

UH oh!

They are the ladies of The Real Housewives of New York City Can you escape the Hamptons without dramatic confrontation? That depends on what happens as a result of the events in this exclusive teaser clip, which begins by showing Luann de Lesseps and Dorinda Medley bowling inside a private house.

The house is revealed as one that Singer Ramona He brought the group as part of his host duties for his weekend getaway. And although she is more than ready to show off the mansion with her friend, the owner, Luann and Dorinda, along with Sonja Morgan, Tinsley Mortimer and Leah McSweeney, they appear disinterested in a journey.

"Okay girls, it's 10,000 feet. Let's move on!" Ramona says, encouraging the ladies to join her and the owner of the house by showing her off.

"Oh! Shall we measure the moment by feet?" Sonja jokes.

Dorinda tries to calm her down by saying that "they have had a long night,quot;, but when Ramona leaves to continue the tour alone, she seems as upset as Sonja.