RHOA's Kenya Moore says she and husband Marc Daly are working on their marriage!

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore has revealed that she and her husband Marc Daly are working on their marriage.

During the current season of the show, Marc repeatedly disrespected Kenya, even alongside his nemesis Nene Leakes repeatedly in front of the other couples and in front of the cameras.

Kenya finally got tired and gave up.

Kenya sat down during an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, where she shared the following:

"We are not in quarantine together because when it all happened he was in New York and now he's just trying to keep his restaurant alive and feed people in the hospital and make his own deliveries and stuff like that," he said in the Sunday episode of the night. .

She continued: "We are actually getting along better than we have, probably shortly after we got married. I mean there have been no arguments, no real fights or disagreements and it has been really sweet, loving and caring. It's like & # 39; Wow, you know, this is the man I'm married to. "

We will have to see it to believe it.