Reginae Carter talks about her breakup with YFN Lucci in the latest episode of "T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle,quot;

After ending her relationship last year with rapper YFN Lucci, Reginae Carter is finally talking about the breakup for the first time. In the latest episode of "T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle," Reginae explains what drove her away and the moment she knew things were over forever.

In the most recent episode of "TI & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle,quot; Reginae Carter is seen chatting with her mother, Toya, about her previous relationship with YFN Lucci, and that's when she explains in her camera interview what happened between the two.

Reginae gave the details about giving Lucci the boot:

“After a long intermittent relationship, Lucci and I finally broke up. I feel like he didn't respect me like he did at first. Of course, the cucumber party was the last straw for me. I feel like it's not respectful that a man who is in a relationship is there. It's certain things that you just don't do, especially hanging out with me. "

Reginae ended her comments about the end of their relationship saying, "I'm still going through my little heartbreak. I was in love with this man, but I feel like I'm in a mentally healthy space."

Toya also seemed relieved that things were done with the previous couple, as she previously said, "You live and learn, whatever. I only want the best for my son at the end of the day. He is not a shadow against Lucci. I wish him the best but I want the best for her. "

