Reginae Carter at YFN Lucci Breakup: The Cucumber Party was the last straw for me !!

Bradley Lamb
Reginae Carter finally spoke about her public breakup with rapper YFN Lucci, and she says her antics at the cucumber viral party was "the last straw,quot; for her.

"After a long intermittent relationship, Lucci and I finally broke up," he said during his confessional. "I feel like he didn't respect me like he did in the beginning. Of course, the Cucumber Party was the last straw for me. I feel like it's not respectful that a man who is in a relationship is there. It is certain things that just you don't, especially dating me. "

