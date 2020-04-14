Reginae Carter at YFN Lucci Breakup: The Cucumber Party was the last straw for me !!

Reginae Carter finally spoke about her public breakup with rapper YFN Lucci, and she says her antics at the cucumber viral party was "the last straw,quot; for her.

"After a long intermittent relationship, Lucci and I finally broke up," he said during his confessional. "I feel like he didn't respect me like he did in the beginning. Of course, the Cucumber Party was the last straw for me. I feel like it's not respectful that a man who is in a relationship is there. It is certain things that just you don't, especially dating me. "

Rapper Boosie Badazz hosted the now infamous pool party at his Baton Rouge mansion to celebrate the birthday of his rapper friend and fellow rapper Trouble.

The party started off well, but it quickly turned into X after a group of dancers appeared. Boosie then went to the kitchen and pulled out some cucumbers, and the girls had an impromptu cucumber-sucking contest, and Lucci was in the mix.