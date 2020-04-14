Rapper TI: I'm happy that the world knows I cheated on my wife Tiny!

During a recent episode of T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, the rapper spoke about his dealings with his wife, saying he is happy that people know he cheated on his wife, Tiny Harris.

"It is a great moment in my relationship and in my marriage right now," T.I. he said at the season premiere. "Trial and error has been my mentor. I'm happy that people see some of my transgressions and some of the things we've been through. They saw that it didn't break us."

Wife Tiny agreed: "Tip and I are in a very good place these days. Actually, everything is better than ever. We've been really in love, old school love, like in the past. Like, I just finished you. to know about love. "

In the past, T.I. He hasn't been too discreet about his extramarital activities, but it's good to see the couple back in a good place.