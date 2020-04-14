Home Entertainment Rapper TI: I'm happy that the world knows I cheated on my...

Rapper TI: I'm happy that the world knows I cheated on my wife Tiny!

Bradley Lamb
During a recent episode of T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, the rapper spoke about his dealings with his wife, saying he is happy that people know he cheated on his wife, Tiny Harris.

"It is a great moment in my relationship and in my marriage right now," T.I. he said at the season premiere. "Trial and error has been my mentor. I'm happy that people see some of my transgressions and some of the things we've been through. They saw that it didn't break us."

