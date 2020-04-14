Rapper 50 Cent responds to Ja Rule's request to fight on Instagram Live

With all of these Instagram battles that Swizz Beatz and TImbaland give people, it was only a matter of time before Al Gore's internal network asked Ja Rule and 50 Cent to join the challenge. With a meat that started in 2000, there seems to be no end in sight.

On Monday, as we previously reported, Ja Rule told Swizz. and Fat Joe, during a conversation on Instagram Live, who would fight 50 Cent. The 44-year-old wants to fight blow for blow and let fans decide who wins.

Fat Joe added,

"He loves hip-hop first. He wants to do this for culture. Jesus Christ, rule, you really want smoke. "

During the conversation, Swizz didn't seem sure that the two men with a decade's worth of beef could stay calm. He answered,

"We just want to make sure that intentions are where they should be."

Chile, 50, clearly realized what his nemsis was saying, and in the true form of 50 he responded in a way that he could only:

"Who wants to fight,quot;, and here is a moment of silence for those who are still sick and suffering. LOL #abcforlife #starz # powerbook2,3,4,5 #Fox #BMF #needattention call 50 #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi # g-unitfilms # g-unitbooks # g-unitrecords "

Apparently, the Unit G rapper-turned-actor had more to say. A few hours later, he posted:

"👀 Stupid #fryfestival,quot;

Will we ever be able to see these two battles on Instagram Live? I guess only time will tell.

