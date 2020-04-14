Ranking of the 11 Worst Games of the Junk Wax Era of Baseball Cards

If you've been following me on Twitter for an extended period of time, you know I love collecting old baseball cards, and you know my ladder tips with a lot of nostalgia,gt; real value. Most of the boxes I bought last year, from card stores or eBay, have been priced in the $ 5 to $ 20 range and have been firmly from the heart of the era of junk wax.

These letters were from my childhood, and I still appreciate them. So what you're about to read comes from that place of love. Please remember that. I am not really angry, just disappointed.

Because opening these boxes (and the packages I've looked for in antique stores) reminded me that not all memories are happy memories. Some of these cards just, well, they suck. Some suck because their designs are disgusting or bland, and others suck because billions upon billions of them were produced and the cards I once thought would be worth a lot of money are basically worthless. It's the harsh truth of the era of junk wax.

Speaking of the "Age of Junk Wax," there are many opinions, but there is no official beginning or end of the period. For our purposes, I'm defining the beginning as 1987, when production totals increased dramatically again, after a sharp jump in 1986 – and ending with 1993. By then, companies had begun to realize, to some extent at least. , that maybe it was a good idea not to completely flood the market with more cards than anyone could handle.

Make sense? So, here are the 11 worst sets of the Age of Junk Wax. This is mainly my own ranking, but I asked some of my Twitter followers for help and not only did they contribute their own comments, but they influenced my ranking at least a little bit.

Let's go inside. We'll start with my thoughts on the sets and then you can read the comments posted on Twitter.

11. 1990 Donruss

1990 Donruss https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/f7/15/1990-donruss-041420-ftr-snjpg_s8uodj4yabsz1tcxdt7hbnvb3.jpg?t=2051156569,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Why this set was the worst: I honestly like this set. And I was only going to rank the top 10 worst, but, hey, they all had a lot of poison stored for this set, so I'll add it here and let the people on Twitter have it.

@kuchemJ: Full discrimination against children who were not yet able to read cursive. What were they thinking? I mean, I get it, you know Ken Griffey Jr. from the photo, but what about a rookie with a .210 batting average? The cursive handwriting on the front of the card looks like a cheesy introduction to a television show from the early '90s.

@ fungogolf25: So many mistakes. They were so quick to print these terrible cards that they proved nothing. Juan González backhand negative. Birthdays are wrong. Batting averages are wrong. Just a big mess. A mistake must be valuable, not the norm.

@unmarketing: Mainly my search for the fake John Smoltz. I have always been fascinated by error cards and the John Smoltz card had the face of Tom Glavine. I started collecting more packages, knowing that I hit a gold mine. I passed the tickets and ran to the store to spend my winnings after each one. I ended up owning the entire set, including 15 error cards. That's when I discovered that, unless it's part of a limited first run, the error card is worthless. FML

@ChrisInSTL: In hindsight, 1990 Donruss was just awful. The script names were difficult to read, the orange edges were striking, and the photography brutal. Seriously: The most dynamic and sought-after player of the past year, Ken Griffey Jr., doesn't get an action shot. You get a backlit kneeling spring training photo. And this set had so many mistakes, there are only two explanations: 1. Donruss was inept or 2. they intentionally made mistakes to drive demand. I vote # 2. Also, it's kind of a kick to the stomach that the great rookie we were chasing off this set at the time was Ben McDonald.

@ ssb19876: Let's start with the horrible red design with the cursive name and the paint on the side. OMG those are and were horrible to watch! And the real reason why he hated that set? The heartbreak! All those newbie letters … Sosa, Olerud, González, etc. Man, did you think you had the mother load of the sets, just to realize that not only were they ugly, but they were outrageously produced to the point that you could buy an unopened complete? Set for less than $ 15 today. And I assure you, I spent at least $ 500 on wax boxes of that trash in 1990.

@tim_wheel: The set is so riddled with bugs that one really has to wonder who gave the go-ahead, and whether they even cared about the product they brought to market. In fact, the set is of such low quality and so devoid of high-end rookies (apologies to Larry Walker), that the only cards of any value in the set are the error cards. The set is so bad that once when I placed a fairly large order for the mid-90s to mid-factory sealed Topps sets on eBay, and the seller included a 1990 "free bonus,quot; Donruss sealed the factory set With my order to fill the shipping box, I almost wrote you a note demanding an apology for sending me literal junk.

10. Score 1988

Score 1988 https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/84/8c/1988-score-041420-ftr-snjpg_9usrjmc3mh821fx6cajygaipe.jpg?t=2051107505,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Why this set was the worst: I was VERY EXCITED about a new entry into the world of baseball card collecting in 1988, so I initially liked these cards a lot, even though they never seemed to have good cards, and they were everywhere. For me, 1987 was the golden year of collecting, with three excellent set designs and rookie classes, and it took me a while to accept that 1988 Score was not a good set. It was something like "The Phantom Menace,quot;. Stay with me. The three classic "Star Wars,quot; movies were AWESOME, so when "Phantom Menace,quot; came out, my brain couldn't accept that it was really horrible, even though there was a lingering truth at heart that was struggling to get out. . Basically, 1988 Score is my "phantom threat,quot; from baseball cards.

@ToddHertz: & # 39; 88 Score gives me the heebie jeebies for two reasons: 1. The edges generally did not match the team colors. I remember talking to friends about why an Ozzie Smith card would be purple! 2. My first autographed card was a & # 39; 88 Harold Baines (orange border !?) and I was worried it was fake because I bought it from a neighbor boy named Mick.

@ 11TimeChamps: No creativity at all. I vividly remember being upset every time someone would give me a '88 Score package. Such a boring card.

@JohnStolnis: Score should never have entered the game. These single-color monstrosities were eye-catching and awful-looking, and the colors they decided to use did not match the team colors in the slightest. They seemed to be trying to recreate what 87 Fleer did with their all-blue cards, but they were beautiful. These were ugly and blah. Does it also not have the team logo on the front of the card? No thanks. These cards were mass produced, absolutely worth nothing, and ugly to boot. They really were the very definition of useless.

9. 1989 Bowman

1989 Bowman https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/1d/3e/1989-bowman-041420-ftr-snjpg_17fvz5dyjteu617nua7jduyxdl.jpg?t=2051764017,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Why this set was the worst: The cards were too high! Sheesh I understand what they were trying, the setback aspect in the year of return, but this caused all kinds of logistical problems. I loved the newbies; Junior Griffey was here and Bowman was the only company that had a Jerome Walton rookie in 1989, which was a big deal back then. But the photograph was meh, at best, and did I mention that the cards were too tall to fit in folders, card holders, or boxes? Aargh

@ChrisInSTL: I remember buying a little Bowman from 1989 when it came out because it looked like a throwback, kind of an anti-Upper Deck. But I had a fatal flaw: the cards were higher than the standard ones, so they didn't fit in my baseball card album. And THAT, my friends, is a decisive factor.

@ericthewelch: The size of the card was the worst. It never fits well and tidy with other cards in the white card boxes. I understand wanting to differentiate yourself (see: Top Cover) from the package (pun), but making the card bigger is distinguished for all the wrong reasons. Also, the new version of the stats on the back of the card was a good try, but it ended up bothering me.

@ CStoneman3: This is the set that I really hate more than any other. Visually hideously boring, hideous quality of cardstock and pretty much every single one of them that I ended up getting hit or completely folded because of that stupid additional 1/4 inch.

8. 1992 Score

1992 Score https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/d2/4e/1992-score-041420-ftr-snjpg_59gyd81racxe1xgctaj06cvmo.jpg?t=2051284569,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Why this set was the worst: For the life of me, I have no idea why someone would want to take so much of the front of their baseball card with a solid color block, when that space could be used, I don't know literally anything else (preferably a full baseball photo) . And, boy, did this base set hold 893 cards, which meant you were opening at least three full boxes to hope to complete the set. I'm generally a fan of funny subsets, but I also hate overkill, so it's a dilemma. I'm looking on eBay right now and someone is selling the full set for $ 3.99 (shipping is $ 12.25, though).

@ CStoneman3: I guess this aberration was meant to be cutting edge or something. I despise the random and irrelevant colors on the cards (see 1975 Topps) and that silly color bar that doesn't belong to the team that took up a quarter of every gamer picture drove me especially crazy. Removing the background from the PART of a photo just to show that you can is idiotic. Making sure the color bar doesn't even coordinate with team colors seems like a special effort to cause an aneurysm. The worst of these years.

@ 15CK15CK: This set was just plain ugly. Well, the third or so of the set with the orange accent color was ugly. Although, even the blue and green accent was annoying, as it occupied 25 percent or more of the card. I think I bought three of those packages and not one more after that.

7. 1988 Topps

Topps 1988 https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/93/a5/1988-topps-041420-ftr-snjpg_ou9rxgagmh7y1txc1sm7hkvwc.jpg?t=2051132441,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Why this set was the worst: Look, 1988 was just a bad year for card companies. Spoiler: Fleer is the only outfit from that year that wasn't on this list (and there are a lot of people who don't like it, but I like it and it's my list, so there it is). And if we're honest, the horrible 1988 lineup was probably one of the reasons everyone loved the 1989 Upper Deck set. It was very cathartic to have a legitimately engaging card game after the 1988 debacle.

But this is about 1988 Topps. The design is bland. The 1987 set was the iconic wood trim and the 1989 set has an excellent and simple design that just screams "Classic Topps,quot;. The rookie pick was not great for any set in 1988, but Topps managed to miss almost everyone – not Roberto Alomar, not Mark Grace, nor Gregg Jefferies in the base set. Topps somehow didn't even add Jefferies, a hobby phenomenon, as you may recall, on their 1988 set, where Alomar and Grace made their Topps debut.

@ChrisWGamble: 1988 Topps wins on the pure boredom that comes to mind with the set. The design was as basic as it sounds. The only rookie worth having is Tom Glavine and even that card is as exciting as the prospect of being quarantined for another month. We all know that 1988 was not an exciting year to collect, but Score came out, Donruss gave us funky blue borders, Fleer gave us a kind of patriotic border with those red and blue stripes. Topps gave us a tasteless team name at the top, the player's name on a small ribbon in one corner, and a mostly boring photo. This is quite possibly the most boring outfit ever produced and to this day it drains my energy as if I were a child coming down from a sugar rush as I sort through my collection.

@ DaSanz23: The cards in the bottom of the boxes were a bit not for me. I never cared about the idea. And with 792 cards, it was extremely overwhelming, especially if you are a completist and collect all the image variations and error cards and so on.

@mattdaigle: 1988 Topps could also have been printed on toilet paper. I got a lot of wrinkled corners from my wax packs and the gum also stained a fair share.

6. 1991 Donruss

1991 Donruss https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/ec/22/1991-donruss-041420-ftr-snjpg_swsj4aih21j01ilfx2bnot0et.jpg?t=2051212145,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Why this set was the worst: It is the first year that Donruss has split his offering into Series I and Series II, which did not help. And the rookie card selection is unfortunate. Not even the classic Rated Rookie logo could bring that lineup to life: nine of the 40 RRs spread across the two series ended up with a negative running bWAR (yes, I looked for all of them). Yikes The 1991 top deck set had rookie letters for Hall of Fame members Chipper Jones, Mike Mussina and Jeff Bagwell. Donruss sniffed at all three. In the days leading up to the coronavirus, you could go to any baseball card display and pick up a box of these for $ 5, if the dealers even bothered to bring them in.

@ Yay4Sportsballs: First of all, these cards are ugly. Multi-colored streaks and paint splatters on blue or green edges scream in the early '90s, and not in a good way. Another problem I have with this set is the overproduction of these cards. They made billions of this set, and I kept buying packages and boxes, convinced that one day the Holy Grail was going to land: one of the Elite Series cards numbered at 10,000 each. I bought hundreds of packs, but all I got was mountains of ugly and worthless cards (and at least 10 complete Willie Stargell puzzles). Lastly, the qualified rookies in this set are not impressive at all.

@ 15CK15CK: This was one of, if not the first set to come out with a Series I and a Series II. Man, that bothered me as a kid. Using the allowance to buy packages, but having to divide between the two series to try to get the set. Especially since I thought Series II, with green edges, was the coolest design. The blue borders seemed similar to & # 39; 88, which was too recent.

@ DougDavis66: Simply horrible color combinations on the front of the card with stripes and dots. The negative for me with all Donruss cards are incomplete statistics. I like to see the race numbers.

5. 1991 Fleer Ultra

1991 Fleer Ultra https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/10/23/1991-fleer-ultra-041420-ftr-snjpg_139bl5fjnspir1xbvl80k12uyb.jpg?t=2051260441,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Why this set was the worst: Apparently Fleer thought he could just put the word "Ultra,quot; on the cards, put a little silver on the design, charge a premium package price, and collectors would go nuts. Uh, no. Photography is a little better on this set than Fleer's standard offerings from 1990 and 1991, but that's not a big hurdle to erase. The company clearly wasn't trying in 1991, which was evident with its 1992 offerings. That Fleer base set was, in my opinion, impressive with his green card, high-quality photos, and big names (he's not usually a fan. , but it worked for 1992 Fleer), and the 1992 Fleer Ultra set was, and still is, one of my all-time favorite 'premium' sets. Everything that was great about the 1992 Fleer Ultra set highlights how awful the 1991 offer was. Straw.

And, to be honest, this was probably a better set than the 1991 Donruss, but it ranked higher / worse because at least Donruss didn't have the audacity to call his offer "Ultra,quot; or something equally misleading. Yes, I am still upset. Apparently, none of my Twitter followers agreed, so there are no comments, but I'm still ranking this set No. 5.

4. Score 1989

Why this set was the worst: It's like Score was listening to all the criticism of the colorful 1988 debut set and it went completely the other way: "Hey, they said we're too colorful, so let's produce the whitest set imaginable and show those idiots!" I mean, that had to be it, right? The most damning criticism of 1989 Score is this: it is completely forgettable. It's so forgettable that I didn't even have to take a photo of it (if you want to see what they look like, here you go). Also, not rookie Ken Griffey Jr. Unforgivable in 1989, and not much better in 2020.

One more thing, because I don't want to seem like I just hate Score. I love, love, love the 1990 set. I bought TWO boxes in the last calendar year, and I might try to find another one when I finally open my dozen remaining packages. The Bo card, you know, and the first-round picks and rookies were great. So, you know, congratulations to Score for finally getting it right with his third effort.

@halemckirnan: I can't imagine a more generic baseball card template. A geometric diamond on a bed of random colors with block letters of the team, position and player name. A completely half effort. The only saving grace for Score & # 39; 89 is that the Chris Sabo card is perfect. Sabo was the brave third baseman for the Reds (known as Spuds for obvious reasons). Is he playing, slapping the slap to the right, sniffing a change? Who knows, but it is a perfect card.

3. 1991 Fleer

1991 Fleer https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/a/d3/1991-fleer-041420-ftr-snjpg_acygrilzg0uc13wtq550ey65j.jpg?t=2051236569,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Why this set was the worst: Let's start with this: There is only one reason why this is not in place number 1: the Pro-Visions insert set. Those cards, painted by artist Terry Smith, are glorious. They were impressive in 1991 and now they are. I still want to have poster-sized versions on the walls of my man cave / basement yet to start. It should be noted that those cards were not even Fleer's idea: Smith wrote the company with his idea, and finally, more than two years later, Fleer said yes. Thank you Terry. Unlike the No. 4 on our King Blah Score, these zero-imagination yellow cards were terribly offensive. But you don't have to believe my word.

@sloopylew: 1991 Canary Fleer is the worst set: I hated opening them, the overall quality of the photos was terrible, and the damn bright yellow was blindingly annoying. Except for the exceptional subset of colored and drawn stars (that Eric Davis is money!), This set is a complete joke. I wouldn't put a single card there in a collection. Post cereal made higher quality cards.

@halemckirnan: First of all, they are ugly and they look cheap. Who picked mustard yellow? Second, as a Reds fan, this is the first season after the wire-to-wire season when the Reds won the World Series after beating the Bash Bros. These yellow and black Fleer cards look like a tribute to the Pirates Pittsburgh unbranded team-issued card gifts that all teams used to give away in the parks. The Reds beat the Pirates in the playoffs in the 1990s, so why did Fleer choose those losers as a card template?

@mattkemm: 1991 The Fleer letters were simply heinous. If being blinded by the "construction yellow,quot; edge wasn't bad enough, there's nothing decent value.

@StillyRyan: My hatred for this outfit is twofold. The obvious reason is because this set is horrible. Whoever decided that yellow borders were a good idea should be fired. Just awful. The main reason for my disdain for this set is that I had ordered a box of '91 Upper Deck for my birthday. I was pretty convinced my parents were going to buy it for me because they really went to Shinders! When it was finally time to open my presents, I tore off the paper to expose the red abomination of the Fleer & # 39; 91 box. My parents explained that "it was the same,quot;. What a disappointment. There's no chance Nolan Ryan and Hank Aaron will sign autographs for this guy.

2. 1988 Donruss

1988 Donruss https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/ef/30/1988-donruss-041420-ftr-snjpg_x5gdysgmpu9q13qoxp39q2n8w.jpg?t=2051070537,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Why this set was the worst: This could be the most inspiring set design of all time. Maybe it's because I loved Donruss's 1987 set, and I'm also a big fan of 1989 (although that set had major centering issues). It's not that the ensemble is bland, like the Score in 1989 or the Topps in 1988, but I remove points (from my made-up and biased scale) because it seems like Donruss tried to be creative but ended up uninspired. Photography, kids, is not great. It seems that half of the photos were taken with disposable cameras ("Look at me and smile. Or not. We don't care,quot;).

I seriously thought about putting this number 1 – these are the only packages I've opened in the past few years that really bored me, but here's why that decision influenced me: Donruss really did a decent job picking newbies that year. Better than the other sets in 1988. They were the only ones to include Roberto Alomar in the base set, and they had Mark Grace, Tom Glavine, Al Leiter and Gregg Jefferies (although Glavine and Jefferies somehow failed to reach Qualified Rookie status. ).

@mattdaigle: 1988 Donruss was the first non-Topps card I got into, but I will always be tormented by the fact that I put all my eggs in Gregg Jefferies' basket and traded many better cards for multiple copies of something I thought was weird . and valuable Spoiler alert: they were not.

@thesportsrabbi: 1988 and 1989 Donruss has to be. Living in Montreal and suffering through Topps O-Pee-Chee's Canadian brother for years, our only other option north of the border, Donruss began flooding the market with off-center cards bearing terrible photographs. Some of the rookie-rated players looked so out of place, including Kevin Elster or Al Leiter at '88 and Ken Griffey Jr. and Randy Johnson at '89. But at least they were on set!

1. 1990 Fleer

1990 Fleer https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/35/d7/1990-fleer-041420-ftr-snjpg_uqui0if47nwuz40n0jldufd5.jpg?t=2051185145,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Why this set was the worst: Let me put it this way. I love my little daughter very much. More than I thought was humanly possible. And my daughter loves opening baseball card packs, especially the 1990 Fleer packs with the box stickers I bought for $ 10 last fall. She takes the small round kit labels from each package and puts them all over the house. It is your joy. We are in our last three or four packages. But, folks, I'm not going to buy another 1990 Fleer box for her. I can't bear the thought of looking at more packages from that horrible and horrible set. Each package he opened had, not an exaggeration, at least 10 cards with a horrible centering. Even All-Star inserts are bad. I am angry just writing this. It's nice that BabyGirl loves those Donruss puzzle pieces, and a twofold thing is that I found a cheap box of 1988 Fleer stickers on eBay this weekend. She will have a lot of packages to open, but it won't be 1990 Fleer.

@ABDugoutStories: For my pocket change, and that's really all I should spend on any one of these cards, I'll select the 1990 Fleer set as the worst. The reason you get the go-ahead is simple. This could be the most boring baseball card game ever assembled. From the white border on the front, or is it vanilla? I can't say: especially the white background on the back, this set has no personality whatsoever. Don't believe me. Look at the Bo Jackson card. The most exciting player of the time and that is the image you use? Or there's a double-chin Mark McGwire grimacing as he plays catch. The list is endless. Admittedly, there are some decent looking All-Star inserts and some, uh colorful ones, added Soaring Stars. But the base outfit has the personality of Ben Stein's husky voice from "Ferris Bueller's Day Off,quot;. Go tear up some packages, but leave them on the shelf.

@kuchemJ: What is the obsession with stripes? Gray stripes on set & # 39; 89 and those rare blue and reddish stripes on the other. I mean honestly, Fleer was the general dollar for baseball cards anyway, so why add fuel to the fire? I mean, honestly, what boy did you know back then who bought Fleer? I judged him at 10, and I'm still judging him at 42.

@ericthewelch: For some unknown reason, I decided to try building the 1990 Fleer game strictly by buying packages and some box. I opened package after package of blurred and off-center images surrounded by boring design. Suffice it to say I never finished the set, which is now worth a whopping $ 15 (according to Beckett). However, the aura around Jose Uribe's card is fascinating.

Honorable mentions

Some of you on Twitter included outfits that were not on my list, but your comments were so great that I include some of them here. Thanks for contributing!

@kuchemJ: the High cover holograms … MOTHER. OF. GOD. What a cheap marketing ploy. Upper Deck was the F-boy who wants to have an STD. I mean I get it, Upper Deck 90-92 from a graphic design point of view had some nice photos, but putting a stupid hologram for kids to run en masse is pathetic. Also, I HATE Upper Deck because the "classy look,quot; (I have much more colorful language I'd rather use) the kids at my school loved Upper Deck and I had to hate it because I hated them. They were morons who didn't appreciate the only true baseball card in my book, Topps. I'm a purist

@StillyRyan: My hate Score 1990 It has nothing to do with the cards themselves. It is a story of treason and robbery. My friends and I were huge fans of Bo Jackson growing up (even from a small town in WI) and we were all looking for his famous black and white shoulder pads with a baseball bat card. For some reason it had eluded us for many months, but then one day I opened a package and there it was! I proudly boasted to my friends that I had finally found the Bo Jackson. One day, shortly after finding our holy grail (at that time), we had all gathered at a friends' house to exchange letters as we frequently did. I showed my Bo as if it were my precious possession. After the meeting, I was looking through my cards and my Bo card was gone! I looked it up and down in vain. I questioned all my friends who were there and no one confessed to having stolen the card. To this day, I have no idea who had stolen my holy grail.

@halemckirnan: This is an aesthetic problem. I see Topps & # 39; 89 as the classic baseball card design (two-tone pennant team script + name as a nod to baseball heritage). The 1989 Randy Johnson Expos card is a perfect example; It could have been from 1964 or 1989. But the Topps 1990 jumped too far with a futuristic design. Players helmets / hats that cover the team name, the disappearing needlepoint color design. Yuck

@ heyjude1982: I hated Topps 1991 As a child I thought the design was tacky, especially that huge 40th anniversary logo. And if a 9-year-old boy in rural Missouri thinks you're tacky, then. Brother. you've lost your mark The quality of the photo was low in much of that set I had, not as poor poses or composition but as the actual quality of the photo. There was a low bar at that time and they still fell short. My other problem was that those cards were perpetually folded and felt like thin paper.

@mattkemm: 1988 Fleer It looked a lot like a Fruit Stripe rubber wrap.

@sloopylew: Topps 1987 puede ir al infierno Debo haber tenido un total de 1,400 cartas, pero nunca saqué Bonds, Cansaco, Palmeiro, Bo, McGwire. Me gusta el diseño, pero no necesitaba 43 tarjetas de "Cerveceros Líderes,quot;. No ayudó que hoy pueda comprar el conjunto completo por $ 15. ¡Lo que podría haber hecho con todo el dinero que invertí en ti, Topps!

@ Yay4Sportsballs: the 1992 Triple Play las tarjetas fueron hechas y comercializadas para niños de 5 a 12 años, y yo tenía 9 años cuando salió este set. Los compré ansiosamente cuando pude encontrarlos, pero finalmente los encontré decepcionantes. Con un conjunto básico de solo 264 tarjetas y solo un conjunto de insertos de 12 tarjetas, terminé rápidamente con montañas de tarjetas duplicadas. Al abrir paquetes de estos, seguí esperando que surgiera algo nuevo y emocionante, pero nunca sucedió nada. También odiaba el gradiente rojo-naranja-amarillo de los bordes y el encuadre desordenado de las fotos dentro.