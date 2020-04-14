Questions and Answers About Man Utd Transfer Center Acquisition – James Cooper Answers Your Questions | Football news







Could Harry Kane or Jadon Sancho join Manchester United? Is Jesse Lingard leaving? Our man in Manchester answers your questions …

James Cooper of Sky Sports News joined us for a Transfer Center acquisition on Tuesday night, answering questions about Manchester United about where Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can do his business next …

How much credit does Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deserve for the improvement seen both in the style of play and in the development of some of the players this season, although United remains fifth in the table? @ Ayubadan99 (Twitter)

James Cooper: It is a very good place to start and, in the same way, we are quick to criticize when things go wrong, we have to be fair and actually drop someone to be praised when things change. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has done that or at least has Manchester United in the right direction again, I think he would even admit that this is a long journey, but the first steps seem encouraging. I have highlighted him before, but he has improved each of his forwards, Odion Ighalo will help in that process, he has reinforced his defense, the team looks more united than it has been for some time and we have begun to see effective tactical changes within the games. . Goals and clean sheets are what games win and United are undefeated in their last 11, but what those games have also shown is that the players are willing to take risks and not hide from the ball or their responsibilities.

Manchester United, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

What are the chances that Paul Pogba will sign a new contract? – @ Enalacran254 (Twitter)

JC: I'm not sure there is a player I have talked about more in the last four years and Paul Pogba could be responsible for more words from journalists than any Manchester United player in this century, but two things have changed this season. Yes, he misses it, but not the way it was before Christmas when the team was fighting. Right now I think the club has more power than the player in this situation than at any stage since he returned to Old Trafford. His contractual situation means that he has another year plus the option of another year, so effectively he has two more years, but I think there are more reasons for him to stay than to leave. Ultimately it will be up to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and whether he sees the player's correct desire and determination, and I cannot see that any club has the money or the will to make a deal for a player who has appeared twice in almost six months. .

Could Paul Pogba leave United in the summer?

What are the chances of United signing a starting midfielder despite Nemanja Matic extending his contract and improving on Fred and Scott McTominay? – @ HarryCasey96 (Twitter)

JC: I do not necessarily think it is necessary for Manchester United to sign a new CDM, but I think that problem is also involved in the fate of Paul Pogba, if he left, it would be necessary to replace him and the finances to do so. But if he ends up staying at Old Trafford, the prospect of him playing alongside McTominay, Fred or Matic with Fernandes in front of them would be exciting. Bruno seems to have breathed new life into Nemanja Matic, who has rediscovered a meter of pace, helped Fred calm down and started playing while McTominay, typified by his goal against Manchester City, has the potential to be a driving force in park center Manchester United may decide that their transfer priorities lie elsewhere and don't forget, they are also in the running to sign young midfielder Jude Bellingham from Birmingham City.

Alexis Sánchez did not have the best start at United and has not lived up to expectations at Inter. Will Ole Gunnar Solskjaer consider profiting from it? – @ footballzone_20 (Twitter)

JC: I think there are two scenarios here, what Manchester United would like to see happen and what will likely end up happening. Alexis Sánchez has become a costly problem that doesn't seem to have been solved with his loan move to Inter Milan, so while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would love to charge him, there won't be much demand from any club to sign him permanently unless that United is prepared to take a financial blow on him. They could pay for his contract, but that would also be dazzling. It means that the two sides could be linked together, especially since this now promises to be an unprecedented transfer window, provided it takes place. What I will say is that Sanchez might find Manchester United to be an easier place to be than the club he left and there is still a chance that the player who got excited at Arsenal could be unlocked again.

1:11 Should Manchester United remember Alexis Sánchez? James Cooper talks about Should Manchester United remember Alexis Sánchez? James Cooper talks about

Is United looking to strengthen its defensive options and, if so, are the rumors of interest in Dayot Upamecano true? – @Queci_Suave (Twitter)

JC: A new centerback remains a primary objective for Manchester United and Dayot Upamecano is certainly on a list of options with the club's policy, like many others, to establish a first option with three or four other alternatives. What I don't know is how high Upamecano is on that list. What I can say is that Victor Lindelof seems to have established a true partnership with Harry Maguire, but he needs competition for his place alongside the club captain. Eric Bailly has not proven to be a constant threat due to injury, and the same can be said for Axel Tuanzebe this season, while Chris Smalling and Phil Jones also appear to be off Solskjaer's radar. So this looks like an area of ​​the field that United will try to strengthen.

Dayot Upamecano is attracting the interest of Manchester United and Manchester City

Do you think Jesse Lingard will leave? – @mufc_cappa (Twitter)

JC: This is tricky because if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could bring Jesse Lingard to the player who has given Manchester United fans so many good memories, then there would be no reason for him to leave this summer. But it seems that a transfer would probably be suitable for both parties and Lingard might have been pondering that point when he brought Mino Raiola as his agent. I have been told that a lot has happened off the field and while he has also made mistakes, I don't think there is an excuse for how Lingard has been treated by some sections of the support, and what he had to endure after the game in Derby was disgusting. So maybe it's time for him to find a new club and rediscover his love for the game, I may be biased, but I hope I'm not the only person who would like to see him smile again on the field.

0:49 James Cooper looks at Jesse Lingard's future at Manchester United James Cooper looks at Jesse Lingard's future at Manchester United

Will Odion Ighalo stay with Manchester United on a permanent deal? – @henrychidbere (Twitter)

JC: I think the signs are certainly positive. I asked him after a recent game if it was because of him if he wanted to stay permanently and he made it very clear that he wants to be a Manchester United player for the long haul. I have to be honest, on the day of the deadline, I saw this as a panic signature and couldn't really see how it would pay for either party. What he did not know is how much he loves Manchester United and how much honor he considers it to be for the club. If Ighalo stays, it would benefit people like Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial. His goals in Derby were goals that neither of them would instinctively score and Solskjaer wants both them and Mason Greenwood to add the kind of predatory skills that would give him an additional five or six goals per season. Ighalo staying would also lessen the need to bring in another striker and add greater purchasing power to the delivery of other goals.

Odion Ighalo is looking for a permanent transfer to United

Who was the best signing of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer? – @Joseftheguy (Twitter)

JC: One word: Bruno. I can't think of another player who has been brought to Manchester United and had such an immediate impact, but the arrival of Fernandes reminds me of the effect that Zlatan or perhaps Henrik Larsson produced. But none of those players was at the peak of their powers. Those behind the scenes at Old Trafford are convinced that we have yet to see the best of Bruno Fernandes, that there is much more to come, and although his personal performances have been of high quality, what no one could predict was the effect. knock-on would have for those players around him. The signing of Fernandes is further proof that the club is beginning to do well with its recruitment, and during this period of lockdown, Bruno certainly made it more fun playing as Manchester United in FIFA!

1:01 James Cooper analyzes the effect that Bruno Fernandes has had on Manchester United James Cooper analyzes the effect that Bruno Fernandes has had on Manchester United

Do you think United will sign Harry Kane this summer? – @ Aekavin7 (Twitter)

JC: They certainly are big Harry Kane fans and have had conversations in the past about trying to bring the Spurs forward to Old Trafford, but Daniel Levy is someone who has proven himself to be a tough negotiator and not someone who is easy to deal with. I think if Manchester United received any encouragement so they could sign Harry Kane, then they would take him very seriously, imagining him playing alongside Rashford and Martial with Fernandes and potentially Pogba giving him opportunities. Kane would cost a lot of money, and while United could afford it, they could better use those funds right now to strengthen two key areas of need, the Right and the Central.

Rumors about the future of Harry Kane's Spurs have been the order of the day

Who is a higher priority for Manchester United in terms of midfield for Jack Grealish and James Maddison? – @AmarDudwall (Twitter)

JC: It is an interesting debate, both have shown that they have the quality of being Manchester United players and also the potential to raise the levels of the current team. I know they've both been spotted, too, and Grealish, in particular, grabbed attention with his performance at Old Trafford in December, which was capped by a goal that made them applaud at Stretford End. He certainly has the arrogance, belief, and ability to be a true fan favorite in a red shirt. Again, I tend to think that the arrival of any midfielder depends on what happens to Paul Pogba, especially since Bruno Fernandes has been a resounding success, but Grealish is likely to be first on the recruitment list should a vacancy arise. .

Jack Grealish's Villa Aston is currently in the relegation zone.

What are the real chances of Sancho going to Man Utd? – @ nortiz_56 (Instagram)

JC: Manchester United really likes Jadon Sancho and he also qualifies when it comes to being young, English, exciting and fundamentally someone who could strengthen and fill a position that needs to be filled properly. If you think of Rashford, Martial and Sancho's perspective as the top three with Bruno Fernandes providing the passes and the vision behind them, it starts to seem a bit more exciting and you can understand why someone like Sancho answers so many questions. The transfer fee and salary would not be an issue for Manchester United and, when they strike up a friendship with Marcus Rashford, it seems to be a deal that has all the ingredients to happen. However, before someone gets carried away, a note of caution is that we don't know what this next transfer window will look like or how the clubs will behave. However, before the coronavirus arrived, Jadon Sancho would have been at the top of Manchester United's target list.

Jadon Sancho has been linked to a return to the UK this summer

Can we expect more than one signing this summer? – @ dan.saunders15 (Instagram)

JC: I would certainly expect more than one new face to enter Old Trafford, although of course in a sense Bruno Fernandes was a summer signing ahead of January and what an impact it has had! Manchester United is competing to bring 16-year-old Bellingham from the city of Birmingham, but while he would be part of the first team if he joined, I have a feeling his capture would be a bonus and he wouldn't. affect other targets. As I have already said, I think that the central defense position should be strengthened along with the right place and any additional arrival will depend on the future of Paul Pogba, who would have to be replaced if he had to. leaves Manchester United.

0:42 James Cooper suggests more of a new arrival at Manchester United this summer James Cooper suggests more of a new arrival at Manchester United this summer

Should Daniel James get a one-season loan? – @_sanalod (Instagram)

JC: I think with Daniel James, his development as a player will be the main consideration in what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decides to do with him next season, but I really don't think it is necessary to lend it to him to progress. We all saw signs of raw talent earlier in the season, when arguably the only thing Manchester United fans were excited for was three goals in their first four games for the club. He was never considered a regular first-team player in just his second season as a pro and I bet Daniel James is really getting the benefit of this prolonged mid-season break right now, as he seemed exhausted before football went down. stop. As a player and person, the Welshman had a lot to deal with this season, but imagine how much he could learn from someone like Jadon Sancho!

1:12 James Cooper discusses what is best for Daniel James' development James Cooper discusses what is best for Daniel James' development

Is there any chance that Kai Havertz and / or Timo Werner will move to Manchester United? – @ kendrick_10_ (Instagram)

JC: They are players who are certainly on the radar of Manchester United, their performances and their profile means that they have been observed, but at the moment, I have the impression that the focus may be on other positions and on other players. That doesn't mean neither of them fit into life at Old Trafford, but if Jadon Sancho is a primary target, then he wouldn't be able to see a scenario where Timo Werner would also arrive. Equally, I think midfield options seem strong, thanks in part to the revival of Nemanja Matic and Fred's development, throwing Bruno Fernandes and maybe even Paul Pogba into the equation and, at the moment, unable to see where Kai Havertz would fit. Manchester United has shown signs of improving their recruitment and part of that process is narrowing down the options, so what I suggest is that if the No. 1 goals don't materialize then other options come into play. I don't think anyone at Old Trafford has planned to sign Odion Ighalo for much of January …

Timo Werner has been linked with several of the best European clubs.

Is Angel Gomes going to sign a new contract? – @romain_prlt (Instagram)

JC: The signs are positive, especially when you consider that six of your academy colleagues have signed new agreements in the last 13 months, the most recent of which is Tahith Chong. I've seen him play many times at Manchester United's U23, where Angel Gomes has dominated the games and I know that when he has his first-team chances, he may not have been in his favorite position, but it must be said that those performances have been solid rather than spectacular. He is still very young, at just 19 years old, but we hope to recognize that staying will help his development as a player more than leaving. If he decides to sign the contract that Manchester United is offering him, the next decision will be whether Gomes and Chong would also benefit from being loaned next season and playing regularly.

What position should Man Utd realistically aspire to finish next season? – @cathal_keegan_ (Instagram)

JC: This is a very good question and I will try not to avoid it, but it depends on continued successful recruitment and, as this season has shown in some stages, keeping key players in shape and playing. Manchester United's current career means they are knocking on the door when it comes to the top four and they could still qualify for the Champions League by winning the Europa League, and then, of course, there is the possibility of another FA Cup trophy. . Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will demand progress from his players, as he experienced it with Sir Alex Ferguson, and while I can't see a title challenge next season, I would expect them to be comfortably in the top four and if they have managed to get the qualification for the Champions League that will only further benefit the development of the team. Manchester United fans have learned to be patient since the last Premier League win of 2013, but after many failed attempts it seems that something more sustained is emerging.