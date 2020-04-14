Pune police raise awareness of COVID-19 through Ghajini poster



Mumbai police have been raising awareness among people through entertaining tweets through Bollywood referrals. Taking notes from the Mumbai police is the Pune police, who now took the help of Ghajini from Bollywood to raise awareness among the people.





The Pune Police official on Twitter shared a masked image of Aamir Khan from his movie "Ghajini,quot; to publicize COVID-19. Emphasizing the importance of wearing a mask, they created an entertaining image with Aamir.



Previously, the Mumbai Police won the Internet with their epic responses to Bollywood celebrities. Including Alia's popular performances such as Gully Boy and Dear Zindagi, the Mumbai police had shared: “Mumbaikars, we hope you are all 'Raazi'. with this advice from Ms. @ Aliaa08 not to venture into any & # 39; Gully & # 39; unnecessarily and take care of & # 39; Dear Zindagi for everyone!

