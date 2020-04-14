Prince Harry struggling to adjust to a new life after the royal outing with Meghan Markle

WENN

According to a close friend, the Duke of Sussex is finding life "a bit challenging" as he now lives in Los Angeles with his wife and son Archie.

Up News Info –

Prince harry is "finding life a bit challenging" after his wife and Meghan's actual departure, according to a friend Jane Goodall.

The British Duke and Duchess of Sussex currently live in Los Angeles with their son, Archie, after resigning as royalty, and renowned conservationist Jane, 86, told British Up News Info magazine that the Prince is struggling to adapt to life in the United States.

%MINIFYHTMLc030749c44c39675d50c18e3b866567879% Advertisement - Four Minutes Motivational Video

"I don't know how he is going to plan his career, but yes, I have been in touch, although I think he is finding life a little difficult at the moment," he said, The Guardian reported.

He added that he believes Harry has stopped hunting, despite his family's passion and long history with the hobby, explaining, "I think Harry will stop because Meghan doesn't like to hunt, so I suspect that. it's over for him. "

Goodall is close to Harry and Meghan and previously told Daily Mail & # 39; s Weekend Magazine that Prince Charles' son and the late Princess Diana hinted to him some time ago that he planned to leave the British royal family.

Recalling that he was holding baby Archie, he said, "I had Archie make the Queen gesture and said, 'I guess he'll have to learn this.' Harry said, 'No, he's not growing like this.'"