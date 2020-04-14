Prince Harry is finding life a little challenging, says Jane Goodall

Goodall went on to point out that Harry might be giving up the hunt.

"But I think Harry will stop because Meghan doesn't like hunting, so I suspect that ended for him," Goodall said.

Harry and the famous anthropologist joined forces in July 2019 at the Goodall & # 39; s Roots & Shoots Global Leadership Meeting at Windsor Castle. The photos show the couple sharing a warm greeting at the event, and it appears that they have remained in contact ever since.

As for what's next for Harry and Meghan, in addition to their new endeavor, they will focus on celebrating their baby's first birthday! Archie turns 1 on May 6.