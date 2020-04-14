Prince Harry is finding his new post-royal life to be "quite challenging," according to Jane Goodall.

Prince Harry has kept in touch with his friend, Dr. Jane Goodall, in the midst of her move with Meghan Markle and Archie Harrison to the United States. And, the famous primatologist has revealed that the 35-year-old former royal is struggling with his new life.

"I don't know how he is going to plan his career, but yes, I have been in contact, although I think he is finding life a bit difficult at the moment," Goodall said in an interview with the Radio times.

Seriously? Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will have a "very difficult time,quot; to pay for security in Los Angeles. No sympathy for this toxic couple who turned their backs on the wonderful queen and the royal family. Tthttps: //t.co/dKEtMlyZ1r – Sophie Elsworth (@sophieelsworth) April 8, 2020

He also noted that Prince Harry loved to "hunt and shoot,quot; with his brother, Prince William. But now that he's married to Markle, Goodall suspects that part of his life ended because the first Suits The actress "does not like hunting,quot;.

Harry and Meghan moved away from real life earlier this year in order to become financially independent, while dividing their time between the United Kingdom and North America. However, a real expert says that the couple did not realize how difficult it would be to pay their way.

Omid Scobie recently said in the Heir Pod Podcast that the couple has gone the past few years without earning a living. He explained that as royalty, all his expenses were covered but they did not earn wages. Scobie believes that paying her way will be "very difficult,quot; for Harry and Meghan, especially in the coming months.

Scobie also noted that the COVID-19 pandemic is not helping the situation.

"No one knows when there is a final date for this. This could follow us for some time, "he said. "For Harry and Meghan, in addition to the difficulties they have had with the press, there has been an underlying problem of who pays for security in the future."

It is no secret that security for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not come cheap because they need multiple staff to look after them throughout the day. Travel expenses should also be included, so Harry and Meghan are going to need a "pretty significant income,quot; to cover their personal safety and lifestyle, he says. CTV Anchor Elaine Lui.

Prince Harry may stop hunting because his wife Meghan doesn't like the sport, according to conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall https://t.co/7uLv7Ye0SX – SkyNews (@SkyNews) April 14, 2020

Prince Charles agreed to cover the couple's expenses for a year, but after that, they will reportedly be alone. However, this is exactly what the couple wanted, and Goodall says they never intended to raise their child as a member of royalty.

Jane Goodall spent time with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Archie Harrison last summer for an interview that appeared in the September issue of British Vogue, which Markle edited as a guest. She says that months before Harry and Meghan's Megxit announcement in January, they were already rejecting real life and said their son "is not growing like this."



