Prince Harry and Meghan Markle buy the Malibu home for $ 14.5 million from Mel Gibson?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently said goodbye to their status as part of the Royal Family. The two wanted to lead a more financially independent lifestyle together with their 11-month-old son Archie. While it could be assumed that with the coronavirus situation worldwide, the couple would have stayed in Canada, but surprisingly, the trio moved to Los Angeles and are reportedly staying in a heavily guarded Malibu mansion.

According to a news portal in the USA. The US, Harry and Meghan recently purchased the $ 14.5 million five-bed house in Malibu from Oscar-winning actor Mel Gibson. Rumors about the deal started circulating a while ago since a real estate agent shared a tweet about it before removing it. Although the agent was not connected to the property in any way, it spread like a forest fire. Another American weekly reported that as of now, the two are hosting virtual calls and meetings with agents and will launch next summer or fall. The report also claims that Harry and Meghan moved to the United States as they wanted to be closer to negotiators.

Well, here we wish the lovely couple the best of luck for their new chapter in life.