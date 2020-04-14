Pregnant Ciara reveals sex of baby No. 3

Drum roll please …

Ciaraand Russel Wilson just announced that they will be expecting a sweet baby. On Tuesday morning, the proud parents flocked to social media to share the exciting news with their fans, posting an adorable video of the gender reveal.

It's official, Sienna Princess Wilson and Future Zahir Wilburn he will soon welcome his younger brother.

As fans will remember, the "Level Up,quot; singer announced that she was expecting a # 3 baby earlier this year in January. At the time, the 34-year-old woman shared a photo of herself posing in a bikini and showing off her growing bulge on social media. She captioned the post, "Number 3."

More recently, Ciara also shared on her Instagram stories how COVID-19 has affected her visits to the doctor during her pregnancy.

"Ultrasound visits during this era of COVID-19 is a bummer because my husband @DangeRussWilson cannot come with me for my visit. What time are we living in," she shared.

During a 2015 interview with E! News at the American Music Awards, Ciara shared the ways in which becoming a mother has changed her perspective on life.