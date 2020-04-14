Playboi Carti allegedly told the arresting officer that "he had fucked his daughter,quot;

Earlier this month, Playboi Carti was arrested for drugs and related charges. After his arrest, he had a few select words, according to the police officer.

TMZ reports that the 23-year-old was asked to get out of the car. Once he did, it is alleged that Carti was skilled in the mouth and had a bad attitude.

Once the Clayton County Sheriff began searching his car, the rapper went to look for the jugular.

Playboi Carti told the officer to go and take him to jail because he no longer cared. He also allegedly claimed that he would almost cope with the officer's daughter and that his wife was "sexy."

The police officer alleges that he said, "He had,quot; screwed up my daughter. "

Police also allegedly found 12 bags of marijuana, xanax, oxycodone, and codeine … along with 2 firearms, according to TMZ.

Playboi Carti and the passenger were arrested. Carti fell apart the next morning. At the time of his release, his friend was still in jail on multiple weapons and drug charges.

Previously, it was reported that Playboi was the victim of a crime. In November 2019, the house he shares with his girlfriend Iggy Azalea was robbed. More than $ 350,000 in jewelry was stolen from the couple's home in Atlanta.

The rapper is an artist based in Atlanta. He released his first mixtape, "Playboi Carti,quot;, in 2017.