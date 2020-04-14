Pitbull encourages people to face fear in the coronavirus anthem & # 39; I think we will win & # 39;

When he asks fans to send him videos of them singing his inspirational song, hitmaker & # 39; Timber & # 39; Announces that all proceeds will go to various charities that support COVID-19 relief efforts.

Pit bull She is encouraging others to confront their fear in the midst of the coronavirus crisis through an uplifting new song. On Monday, April 13, hitmaker "Timber" releases a COVID-19 hymn titled "I Think We Will Win," sending a message that humanity is bigger than the pandemic.

"Do you know what spreads faster than any virus? It is fear / And when it comes to fear, you can forget everything and run, or you can face everything and get up / Let me tell you what I believe / I think we will face everything and get up", the 39-year-old rapper starts the single. In the choir, he sings: "I think we will win! / Say it with me."

Thinking about how the song came about, rapper "Feel This Moment" remembers when a close friend paused in the song "I Believe That We Win" on the Internet. "I thought it was crazy that he was showing it to me because it was literally when the shutdown started and I said, 'Man, this is what the world needs right now,'" he shares with Billboard.

"I removed the record in a day and a half and by the third day, we were ready to release the snippet for everyone because I felt that message is needed now more than ever," said the Grammy winner. whose real name is Armando Christian Pérez, continues.

Pitbull further analyzes his perspective on the crisis the world is currently facing. "I always see things as a blessing in disguise. I look for solutions and opportunities and, more than anything, I look at the message and the lesson," he says, adding that the pandemic has given "God's green earth a couple of months to being able to breathe. "

Hitmaker "We Are One" also notes that "he reminded people to use the technology, don't let him use you. It got to the point that people were so connected that they were now so disconnected that, ironically, & # 39; re connected. I think it's a great thing for humanity to unite now. "

"We are going to overcome this, we will fight for this," he emphasizes. "We have a recovery number of almost 400,000 worldwide and that is what we need to be talking about. That is what I am looking for and we should be talking about these numbers to give people hope and motivation. In order to be a part of this historic time and see a response from people like, 'Damn, I'm strong, we can do it', that for me is priceless. "

In addition to trying to lift people's spirits with the single, Pitbull encourages fans to be a part of his video anthem by sending him a video showing how much they believe. "I ask people to submit their videos because it will be a global movement and what better way to start it in my backyard, 305," he explains.

Pitbull also announces that all proceeds from the song will go to various charities that support COVID-19's relief efforts. Saban Music Group founder Haim Saban supports the rapper's statement by sharing: "Pitbull came up saying he wanted to do this song and asked if it was there and I said, 'I'm in if the revenue goes to the charity & # 39; and he said "Absolutely, that's not even a question" and that's how it all started ".