Pink's husband calls the battle “ intense '' from Singer and Son & # 39; s Battle with Coronavirus

Speaking about his family's ordeal, motocross star Carey Hart says his successful wife & # 39; What About Us & # 39; she was really having a hard time breathing due to her asthma.

Pinkhusband Carey Hart details the terrible symptoms the singer and his son Jameson faced while fighting the coronavirus.

The motocross star, who has remained asymptomatic during his family's ordeal, describes the experience as "intense," revealing that hit maker "What About Us" was actually struggling to breathe due to his asthma.

"It was intense," she told SiriusXM's "The Jason Ellis Show" in a phone interview, noting that her three-year-old son was severely beaten. "They both got very sick. My son probably had the worse of the two, debunking the whole theory that this only affected older people (sic)."

He added: "My wife had it pretty bad, too. She has asthma. She totally attacked her lungs and chest. She was having trouble breathing," the father of two said of the 40-year-old singer. existing condition.

Pink, born Alecia Moore, was the only one in the family to be tested, and Hart shares that, fortunately, her eight-year-old daughter has shown no symptoms.

"Unfortunately, we only had access to one test for my wife," he says. "It's not that I don't really feel like we need more, because we imagine all four of us on top of each other for a couple of weeks right now, one of us has it, we all have it at this point (sic). You have to assume that We just took the initiative in my wife's test. "

<br />

Pink announced that she and Jameson had battled the disease on social media after it recovered earlier this month.