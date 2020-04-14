PGA Tour to announce plans to restart in June, report says

The PGA Tour is moving forward with plans to resume play on June 11, Golf Digest reported Tuesday night.

An announcement of the intention to restart the tour this week is expected, according to Golf Digest sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity. Golf Digest also reported that tour officials spoke to the Players Advisory Committee on Tuesday about their plans.

The first event in the renewed program will be the Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club in Texas, sources told Golf Digest. The tour events will be rescheduled during the first weekend of August.

Professional golf was halted in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). The PGA Tour attempted to hold the Spectator Players Championship, only to cancel the event after one round due to concerns about the disease. All other major US sports USA They were also suspended at that time. Since then, the UFC and WWE have organized spectatorless events.

The tour schedule for the rest of August and September was previously announced. That section of the season will be full of important events: the PGA Championship, the FedEx Cup playoffs, the US Open. USA And the Ryder Cup. The season will conclude with the Masters in mid-November.