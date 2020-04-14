Peacock's long-term launch partners keep the hype constant – Deadline

Peacock's launch during this unusual period did not involve a sudden fight for advertisers, as it had ten long-term deals with major sponsors who have not withdrawn or withdrawn like others have on the television landscape.

Matt Strauss, president of Peacock and NBC Universal Digital Enterprises, in a call Tuesday introducing the new streaming service, declined to say how long the deals last, but it's "more than two to three months" and apparently long enough. To keep the new streaming service on track with its pre-crown advertising predictions: Not a small feat given the drop in advertising sales in the media despite the increase in television.

"There are no changes in financial orientation or objectives. We feel really good about our strategy and ability to develop in the long term," he told reporters.

He said advertisers had "long-term opportunities to be part of the service." We intentionally implement it to give you time to work with us and our products and innovations. There is a huge increase in TV viewing and streaming and we believe there is a gap in premium content with advertising in the streaming market and we are seeing advertisers … who want to work with us. We are fortunate We create a platform ”for them.

Peacock will continue to add partners, he said. But at its maximum average of just five minutes of commercial charge per hour, inventory is limited. He said the service will not exceed that burden, even if it signs agreements with more partners. NBCU's business average is 8 minutes digital and 17-18 minutes across all its linear networks.

“We are very optimistic and encouraged with what we are seeing with the advertisers who started working with us. We see no degradation of the goals we set with our advertising sponsors. They are longer-term relationships. Not just about Peacock in April or July, but a longer-term vision. "

"The plan was to get to ten and we got to ten," he said.

On an investor day in January, Comcast executives said they expect the service to generate $ 2.5 billion in revenue and to reach four years from launch. By that time, there will be between 30 and 35 million active users, the company said. Advertising is the mainstay of the service, though it will be available by subscription to non-Comcast customers for $ 5 or $ 10 a month.

Advertising sales chief Linda Yaccarino said Peacock "will define the future of advertising" by allowing greater interactivity and immersion in the brand's messages.

NBCUniversal announced Monday that Capital One, L’Oreal, Molson Coors, Subaru and Verizon have signed up as Peacock launch sponsors. Previously announced sponsors include Apartments.com, State Farm, Target and Unilever.

New options for Peacock's pioneering brands include Trend Announcements, Solo, Curator, Explore, and On-Command. They will join previously available features like Shoppable TV and Prime Pods. NBCUniversal said Peacock also represents the next phase of its "One Platform" offering that enables marketers to reach audiences across the NBCUniversal ecosystem as broadly or narrowly as they want.