Peacock Executives Say Pandemic Has Helped More Than Damage Broadcast Service – Deadline

Two of the top executives in charge of Peacock, the streaming service to be launched Wednesday for Comcast subscribers, said it remains on track to meet financial and usage goals despite the massive disruption of COVID-19.

Matt Strauss, president of Peacock and NBCUniversal Digital Enterprises and Dana Strong, president of consumer services for Comcast Cable, said there has been "no major change" in the initial financial orientation. On an investor day in January, NBCU and Comcast executives forecast 30 to 35 million active Peacock users by 2024, and the service had yet to be achieved.

%MINIFYHTML19daee7c2011d8cd55df7b246582c16e80% Advertisement - Four Minutes Motivational Video

Peacock is joining an increasingly crowded broadcast field, with Disney, Apple and Quibi launching streaming initiatives in recent months. WarnerMedia will launch HBO Max in May, completing a series of efforts to curb the momentum of headlines led by Netflix, Amazon and Hulu.

Related story Amazing Stories, Mythic Quest: Raven & # 39; s Banquet Gives Apple TV + a Boost: Study

On Tuesday, Strauss and Strong presented a press conference that lasted just under an hour, acknowledging some of the challenges, but painting an optimistic picture given the level of on-demand display. They described several important pivots they had to do due to the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics and the closure of production, the suspension of live sports, among other factors. Given the increase in on-demand viewing, a 50% increase year-over-year, and two more hours per day per household, according to Comcast, some have asked if Comcast could accelerate national deployment on July 15.

"We always plan to launch Peacock in two phases," said Strauss. Accelerating national deployment is "something we are evaluating. We certainly see the value," Strauss said, but with 100% of Peacock's workforce working from home, "July 15 is still the target date." The company "has never wavered in our desire to bring this product to market," he added. "In any case, we feel even more strongly that we need to bring this service to market and we believe that this will add a lot of value to people looking for additional options."

Between Comcast and Cox Cable platforms, Peacock will be available in 24 million American homes in the summer. A free basic, ad-supported offer will be available nationwide on July 15, and Peacock Premium, which has double the amount of content, will be available for $ 5 a month, or $ 10 for an ad-free version.

In a video demo sent before the audio-only press conference, Strauss said Peacock's goal was "to get him immediately to watch television." This full-screen rolling stock video gives the transmission a "boost", Strauss said, and is "already a great differentiator" compared to other streaming services on the market.

Another outstanding feature is the channels dedicated to programs such as Saturday night live or American greed as well as a variety of other genres and specific interests of the show. There will be 20 such channels at launch, and more than 75 are expected by the end of 2020. "We see these channels as a standbox," said Strauss, with customization as a key feature.

No new distribution deals have been announced for Peacock, but Strauss expressed optimism that it will be bundled at no cost through pay-TV providers that received positive feedback from operators in recent months.