PDC Launches New Home Tour Competition | Darts News

Professional Darts Corporation has launched the PDC Home Tour, which will begin on Friday night.

The creation of the new tournament comes after the three nights of the Premier League Darts for May, including the playoffs originally scheduled on The O2, were postponed, and the Finals Night is now slated for Sheffield in October.

All players with a tour card will have the opportunity to participate in the tournament that will take place for 32 consecutive nights from the players' houses, with four players in action each night in a league format.

The 32 winners of the group will advance to the second phase of the competition.

PDC President Barry Hearn said on the organization's official website: "The PDC Home Tour will provide a regular supply of live sports to fans, showcasing our players' unique talents and characters to both current audiences. as for the new one.

"The event will also give players the opportunity to play competitive darts in this period of inactivity in preparation for return to normal action whenever possible."