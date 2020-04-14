Paul Pogba of Manchester United reveals he was an Arsenal fan when he was a boy | Football news

"He used to love (Thierry) Henry and, thanks to him, he was an Arsenal fan,quot;





Paul Pogba returned to Old Trafford in 2016 for a second term with United

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has revealed that he was an Arsenal fan when he was a child, in large part because his favorite player was fellow Frenchman Thierry Henry.

Pogba joined United from Le Havre at age 16 in 2009, before leaving for Juventus in 2012 and then returning to Old Trafford four years later, for a world record transfer fee.

Arsenal's record scorer Henry was among a group of players, including Ronaldinho, Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane, whom Pogba named as his favorites as a young fan.

"I'll be honest. So at first I was an Arsenal fan, obviously by all the French players, you know," Pogba told the official United podcast.

"My brother and I were, but my other brother was a Manchester United fan."

Pogba arrives at Emirates Stadium before last year's FA Cup draw against Arsenal

"I couldn't say anything, so I used to love Henry and because of him I was an Arsenal fan. Then I switched and chose with my other brother. Without Arsenal, I went with the other, United fan!"

Pogba has come under fire for his performances during his second stint at United, despite regularly contributing goals and assists and winning the 2018 World Cup with France.

The 27-year-old had missed most of the current Premier League season with an ankle injury when he was suspended on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He had approached a return to action as United battled a host of teams, including Arsenal, to achieve a top-four result in the Premier League and return to the Champions League.