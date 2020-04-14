Partick Thistle Seeks Legal Advice on SPFL's End-of-Season Voting Process and Criticizes the Process | Football news





%MINIFYHTML07c25db1c4cd8c9bd19c3cec6993477479% Advertisement - Four Minutes Motivational Video

Partick Thistle sought legal advice on the SPFL's end-of-season resolution, criticized its voting process, and insisted that Dundee's original vote should be maintained.

Thistle was one of only two clubs in the Championship that rejected the SPFL's proposal to end the season due to the coronavirus pandemic, which would have seen it relegated to Firhill's side as they are currently at the bottom of Scotland's second tier.

More to follow …