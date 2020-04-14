Paris Jackson added to the & # 39; habit & # 39; Bella Thorne as Jesus

Michael Jackson's 22-year-old daughter joins the actress of & # 39; Nation of Murder & # 39; and Gavin Rossdale in the cast for director Janell Shirtcliff's upcoming film project.
Paris jackson has landed the controversial role of Jesus in Bella Thornenew movie "Habit"
The late Michael JacksonThe 22-year-old daughter has been chosen for director Janell Shirtcliff's new film, which will also feature Bush rocker Gavin rossdale.
According to the film's press release, the project focuses on a "party girl with a Jesus fetish," who becomes a nun to avoid the consequences of a failed drug deal.
Thorne will also be the executive producer on the film.
